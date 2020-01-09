AFC Bournemouth vs Watford Match Preview and Betting Tips- Premier League 2019/20

Bournemouth will lock horns against Watford at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League. The match is important for both these two sides as they are in the relegation zone. Bournemouth are currently at the 18th place with 20 points in 21 matches so far. Watford are just behind Bournemouth with 19 points in 21 matches.

Bournemouth have been able to win only one match out of the previous ten encounters. The manager of Bournemouth, Eddie Howe's future is not safe anymore at the Vitality Stadium. However, Bournemouth beat Luton United in the third round of the FA Cup.

On the other hand, Watford are currently going through a good patch of form. They are unbeaten in the last four matches in the Premier League. They have beaten the teams like Manchester United, Aston Villa and Wolves recently. So, Watford will be eyeing to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League on Sunday.

According to BigPesa, the home sides are barely the favourites to win this tie. Odds of 2.4 are in their favour, suggesting that they will take back all three points from the match.

Last Meeting Between These Two Sides:

The previous meeting between these two sides ended with a 0-0 score-line at Vicarage Road. The result summed up their season more-or-less. Now, both these sides will be trying to get a win in this encounter at Vitality Stadium.

As per BigPesa, the hosts are favoured to win. A victory for the home side is valued at 2.4. A win for the away team is valued at 2.6, while a draw is valued at 3.15.

An Exciting Match Coming In Our Way?

The result of this match will prove to be vital for both these sides to stay afloat in the Premier League. They will try to get out of the relegation zone as soon as possible. However, there is a huge difference between the current forms of these two sides. Watford are playing really well under their new manager Nigel Pearson. Gerard Deulofeu and Ismaila Sarr are looking in good form too.

On the other hand, Eddie Howe's team is struggling as some of their key players are injured at this moment including Nathan Ake, David Brooks, Charlie Daniels, Jack Stacey, Joshua King and Simon Francis. However, they will be desperate to come back into winning ways as soon as possible. So, an exciting contest is certainly coming in our way on Sunday. 1-1 is the most favoured score-line from this match, with odds of 5.4 suggesting the same on BigPesa.