AFC Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - Match Preview and Betting Tips  - Premier League 2019/20

The two teams who will meet at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (November 23), have a lot of things in common. A manager who revolutionized the culture at the club, a fantasy-esque rejuvenation, and a pleasing and attacking brand of football – these are the traits of both AFC Bournemouth And Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Bournemouth have been doing well in the English top flight, ever since the gained promotion to it. Currently, they are sitting at the ninth position, with 16 points from 12 games. A win on Saturday might take them to the top six.

Wolves qualified for UEFA Europa League this time, and have been doing well in that tournament. As it is the case often, that took a toll on their Premier League performance initially. But Nuno Espirito Santo’s team made a great comeback and are now sitting one place above their opponents, thanks to a better goal difference.

Last Meeting between the sides

Wolves last met the Cherries in February of this year, in what was a thoroughly enjoyable match for the neutral. A penalty from Joshua King gave Bournemouth an early lead, but a late equalizer from Raul Jimenez secured a point for Wolves.

AFC Bournemouth ahead by the slightest of margins

Wolves’ and Bournemouth’s seasons have been carbon copies so far. They have conceded the exact number of goals, and Wolves have scored just one goal more than Dean Smith’s side. Hence, picking a favourite is an extremely difficult task. But given the match will be played at Bounremouth’s home, they are slightly ahead of their opponents.

A victory for the Cherries is trading at 2.7 on Bigpesa, whereas a win for Wolves is trading at 2.75. A draw is by far the most unlikely option, and is trading at 3.35.

Two solid defensive units unlikely to concede goals aplenty

Wolves have been a well-organized defensive unit for a long time. However, Dean Smith’s side had trouble keeping clean sheets last season. That has changed this season, thanks to Nathan Ake’s amazing form and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale’s impeccable consistency.

Hence, the goal range of 2-3 is the most popular option, and is trading at 2.02. Trading at 3.5, the goal range of 0-1 is the second most popular option. Over 2.5 goals is trading at 1.96, whereas under 2.5 goals is trading at 1.78.

