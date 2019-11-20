AFC Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – Premier League 2019/20

Both Wolverhampton Wanderers and AFC Bournemouth have done certain things in the past few years from which the Premier League aspirants can take inspiration. Not only have they defied all odds to make it to the English top division, they have also fared extremely well in the Premier League.

Both the teams are currently sitting in the top half of the points table. AFC Bournemouth are currently sitting at ninth place, with 16 points from 12 matches. A win on Saturday (November 23) might take them to the dream land of top six.

Wolverhampton Wanderers qualified for UEFA Europa League last season. They would want to repeat the feat this season as well. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have also amassed 16 points from 12 games, but are sitting at eighth place, courtesy a healthier goal difference.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. AFC Bournemouth-

Eddie Howe had a major problem in picking his first-choice keeper last season, as neither Artur Boruc nor Asmir Begovic managed to impress. However, that problem has been solved this season, as Aaron Ramsdale is continuously pulling off top drawer performances. A clean sheet from Ramsdale against Wolves is trading at 3.25 on Bigpesa.

Howe is expected to play out a 4-4-2 formation. The four-man defence is expected to be comprised of Adam Smith, Steve Cook, Diego Rico and the highly-rated in-form defender Nathan Ake.

Harry Wilson, Lewis Cook, Philip Billing and Ryan Fraser are expected to form the midfield. Callum Wilson is expected to pair up in attack alongside his Norwegian partner Joshua King. Callum Wilson is the likeliest goal-scorer for his team, with a goal from the Englishman trading at 2.95.

AFC Bournemouth to score over 1.5 goals is trading at 2.45, whereas the Cherries to get less than 1.5 goals is trading at 1.51. Eddie Howe’s team to win both halves is trading at 8. Bournemouth to win both halves is trading at 7.8.

2. Wolverhampton Wanderers-

Nuno Espirito Santo is currently searching for a goalkeeper, but that is to replace his aging second-choice keeper John Ruddy. Rui Patricio is expected to remain his first-choice keeper. A clean sheet from the Portuguese shot-stopper is trading at 3.25.

Santo is expected to dish out a 3-4-3 formation. The backline of Wolves is expected to be comprised of Leander Dendoncker, Conor Coady and Moroccan international Romain Saiss.

The midfield is expected to be comprised of Matt Doherty, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and Jonny Otto. The dangerous front three is expected to feature Adama Traore, Diogo Jota and the talismanic striker Raul Jimenez.

The Mexican is the likeliest goal-scorer for his team. A goal from Jimenez is trading at 3. Wolves to win both halves is trading at 8. Jimenez & Co. to score one goal is trading at 2.65, whereas Wolves failing to score is trading at 3.4.

Predicted lineups:

AFC Bournemouth – Aaron Ramsdale, Adam Smith, Steve Cook, Diego Rico, Nathan Ake, Harry Wilson, Lewis Cook, Philip Billing, Ryan Fraser, Callum Wilson, Joshua King.

Wolverhampton Wanderers – Rui Patricio, Leander Dendoncker, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Matt Doherty, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Jonny Otto, Adama Traore, Diogo Jota, Raul Jimenez.

