Algeria vs Colombia Predicted - Lineups and Betting Tips - International Friendlies 2019/20

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 20 // 14 Oct 2019, 17:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Colombia v Chile: Quarterfinal - Copa America Brazil 2019

African Cup of Nations holders Algeria will face South American giants Colombia at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Tuesday, the 15th of October in an international friendly. On paper, it looks like an interesting game, with both sides having a lot of quality and playing an attacking brand of football. However, Algeria surely do have an edge in terms of form.

Algeria’s most recent international game ended in a 1-1 stalemate against the Republic of Congo. Islam Slimani gave the African champions the lead in just six minutes, but Congo equalized through Cédric Bakambu in the 26th minute.

Meanwhile, Colombia could only salvage a goalless draw against their continental rivals Chile when the two met each other on 12th of October. Colombia have drawn all of their last four games and will be hopeful that they can get back to winning ways during this international break, but Algeria may prove to be a difficult proposition for them.

As per BigPesa, Colombia are the favourites to win this tie, with odds of 2.26 in their favour. On the other hand, a draw or a win for Algeria is placed at 2.95.

Team news:

Algeria

Algeria have a pretty strong squad and their manager Djamel Belmadi is using these international friendlies to test their depth, due to which he is rotating a lot. There aren’t any new injury issues or suspensions, but a few changes could take place here and there as the manager has a reputation of tweaking his personnel on every occasion.

The skipper and the talisman Riyad Mahrez, came on from the bench in the last game and is certain to start against Colombia. Youcef Belaïli is also likely to get a start.

According to BigPesa, the odds are high for the match to end in a 1-1 draw at 6.6. However, the African side will want to get more from this encounter, based on how they have been performing.

Advertisement

Colombia

Colombia will be without two of their biggest players when they face Algeria. Both James Rodriguez and the country’s top scorer Radamel Falcao were omitted from the squad by manager Carlos Queiroz. However, even without the duo, they still have a pretty decent squad, capable enough of giving a tough fight to the African champions. We can expect Queiroz to stick to the same starting XI that he fielded against Chile in the 0-0 draw.

The odds on BigPesa suggest that there could be a couple of goals in the game (3.2). However, the fans of these two teams would surely want more goals from this fixture.

Predicted lineups:

Colombia: David Ospina, Stefan Medina, Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina, William Tesillo, Juan Cuadrado, Wílmar Barrios, Yairo Moreno, Luis Muriel, Duván Zapata, Roger Martinez.

Algeria: Raïs M’Bolhi, Youcef Atal, Aïssa Mandi, Djamel Benlamri, Ramy Bensebaini, Mehdi Abeid, Ismaël Bennacer, Riyad Mahrez, Sofiane Feghouli, Youcef Belaïli, Islam Slimani.