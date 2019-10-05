Arsenal FC vs AFC Bournemouth - Match Preview and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

The two teams who will go head-to-head on Sunday (October 6) have had more ups than downs this season. After seven matches into the 2019/20 edition of the Premier League, both sets of fans will be quite satisfied with what their team has produced thus far.

After spending heavily on both their attack and defence, the rejuvenated Arsenal team is looking threatening. With 12 points from seven matches, they are currently fourth in the points table. Though their defence has been lackluster so far, the introduction of Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin will certainly strengthen the side.

Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth have been doing well consistently, ever since they got promoted to the English top flight. Only a point separates the two sides, but the Cherries have scored more goals. An in-form Callum Wilson and the exciting new signing Harry Wilson is giving nightmares to many defences.

Last Meeting between the sides

Unai Emery’s team dominated the Cherries when the two sides last met in February, this year. Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Laurent Koscielny, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette all chipped in with goals in the thumping 5-1 victory.

Arsenal expected to stay in Top 4

Given the kind of form Arsenal frontman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has shown recently, and the leaky defence of Bournemouth, it will be difficult for Eddie Howe’s men to get a positive result from their trip to the Emirates.

Being the clear cut favourites to win the game, an Arsenal victory is trading at 1.5 on Bigpesa. A Bournemouth victory is trading at 6. Both sides to share the spoils is trading at 5.2.

Bad defences might make way for goals

Arsenal and Bournemouth can give each other a steady competition in two battles – one being scoring goals, and the other being conceding goals. Both sides have world-class attackers in their squad, but not a very solid defence.

Hence, goals are expected to flow in North London on Sunday. The goal range of 2-3 is the most popular and is trading at 2.46. The goal range of 4-5 is narrowly behind at 2.8. Over 3 goals is trading at 1.51, whereas under 3 goals is trading at 2.45.

Who will stop Aubameyang?

We are yet to witness a single Premier League 2019/20 game in October, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has already scored seven goals. The golden boot winner of last season is determined to hold fast to his prized possession, and the Gabonese international is the likeliest goal-scorer of the match. An Aubameyang goal is trading at 1.7.

