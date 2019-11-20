Arsenal FC vs Southampton FC – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – Premier League 2019-20

The two sides who will lock horns at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (November 23) are sitting far apart in the points table of 2019/20 Premier League. Arsenal, the hosts, are sitting at the sixth position, while Southampton are struggling at the 19th position.

However, the morale in both camps is similar – extremely low. Arsenal might be in sixth place, but they are eight points behind the fourth-placed side Manchester City. It has been a while since they last won a Premier League game, and fans are already demanding the contract termination of manager Unai Emery.

On the other hand, Southampton broke an unwanted record by conceding nine goals against Leicester City. They have conceded 29 goals so far, the most by any team. They need to bounce back quickly, before it gets too late to get out of the relegation zone.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. Arsenal FC-

There have been a lot of question marks over Bernd Leno’s distribution, but there is no question on his ability as a shot-stopper. The German keeper is expected to be in the goal on Saturday. A clean sheet from Leno is trading at 2.5 on Bigpesa.

Unai Emery is expected to play out a 3-4-1-2 formation. The three-man defence is expected to feature Calum Chambers, David Luiz, and Rob Holding. Hector Bellerin, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi and Sead Kolasinac are expected to line up in the middle, with Mesut Ozil operating from slighty ahead. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are expected to lead the lines for the Gunners.

Aubameyang is the likeliest goal-scorer of the match. A goal from the Gabonese striker is trading at 1.87. Arsenal to win either half is trading at 1.27, whereas Arsenal to win both the halves is trading at 3.45.

2. Southampton FC-

Angus Gunn was initially the first choice keeper of Ralph Hasenhuttl. But given his poor performances, Alex McCarthy has replaced him. McCarthy is expected to retain his place for the game against Arsenal. A clean sheet from the English keeper is trading at 6.8.

Hasenhuttl is expected to go defensive and dish out a 5-3-2 formation. The backline is expected to be comprised of Cedric Soares, Jan Bednared, Jack Stephens, Jannik Vestergaard and Ryan Bertrand.

James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are expected to control the midfield, while Danny Ings and Nathan Redmond are expected pair up in attack.

Ings is the likeliest goal-scorer for his team. A goal from the English striker is trading at 3.45. Southampton to score in both halves is trading at 5.2, whereas the Saints to win either half is trading at 2.9.

Predicted lineups:

Arsenal FC – Bernd Leno, Calum Chambers, David Luiz, Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Sead Kolasinac, Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette.

Southampton FC – Alex McCarthy, Cedric Soares, Jan Bednared, Jack Stephens, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Danny Ings, Nathan Redmond.

