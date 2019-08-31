Arsenal FC vs Tottenham Hotspur – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

Current form does not matter, and neither does the momentum. Who is playing does not matter, and neither does the list of injuries. When Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur go head-to-head in a North London derby, nothing else matters but the ninety minutes.

Arsenal started their 2019/20 Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win over Newcastle United, which was followed by a 2-1 victory against Burnley. But the high-flying Gunners have been handed a reality check by Liverpool last week.

Tottenham Hotspur had a similar start to their campaign, when they defeated Aston Villa 3-1 and then held defending champions Manchester City to a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium. But Newcastle United stunned them last week with a great upset.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. Arsenal FC

Bernd Leno is expected to be under the goalpost for Unai Emery’s team. Neither the Arsenal defence is a leak-proof one, nor do fans expect clean sheets at derbies. Hence, an Arsenal clean sheet is trading at 3.9 on Bigpesa.com.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos, David Luiz, Nacho Monreal and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are expected to form the defence lineup of Arsenal, with Matteo Guendouzi and Granit Xhaka just ahead of them.

Nicolas Pepe, Dani Ceballos and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are expected to form the attacking midfield line of Emery’s 4-2-3-1. Aubameyang has scored 2 goals in 3 matches, and is the likeliest source of goals amongst these players.

A goal from the Gabonese international is trading at 2.44. Alexandre Lacazette is expected to be the lone man upfront for the hosts. The French international is amongst goals, and a derby goal from him is trading at 2.95. Checkout the odds for the match at BigPesa.

2. Tottenham Hotspur

2018 FIFA World Cup winner Hugo Lloris is expected to be Mauricio Pochettino’s team’s last line of defence. However, keeping the likes of Aubameyang and Lacazette is a very difficult task. Hence, a Spurs clean sheet is trading at 4.5.

Moussa Sissoko, Toby Alderwiereld, Davinson Sanchez and Danny Rose are expected to form the defence, with Eric Dier and Harry Winks playing the role of central defensive midfielders.

Just like Emery, Pochettino is expected to go with 4-2-3-1, with Son Heung-min, Erik Lamela and Christian Eriksen forming the ‘3’. Though Son is yet to score a goal this season, he might as well open his account for this season with a derby goal.

A goal from the South Korean international is trading at 3.4. Spurs’ long-serving hero, Harry Kane will once again hold the baton of attack on Sunday (September 1). Kane has scored 2 goals so far, and a 3rd on Sunday is trading at 2.37.

Predicted lineups:

Arsenal FC – Bernd Leno, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, David Luiz, Nacho Monreal, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Matteo Guendouzi, Granit Xhaka, Nicolas Pepe, Dani Ceballos, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette.

Tottenham Hotspur – Hugo Lloris, Moussa Sissoko, Toby Alderwiereld, Davinson Sanchez, Danny Rose, Eric Dier, Harry Winks, Son Heung-min, Erik Lamela, Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane.

Checkout the odds for the match at BigPesa.