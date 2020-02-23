Arsenal v Everton Prediction and Betting Tips - 23rd Feb 2020

Arsenal host Everton in the Premier League

Arsenal host Everton at the Emirates Stadium as they aim to build on their morale-boosting 4-0 victory against Newcastle United in their previous league encounter.

Arsenal v Everton Preview

Everton travel to North London to take on Arsenal in the Premier League, as they aim to continue their ascent of the league table under Carlo Ancelotti. The Toffees have been one of the most in-form teams in the country since the Italian's appointment and will look to spoil Arsenal's recent momentum, as the Gunners are coming on the back of successive victories in the PL and the UEFA Europa League.

While Arsenal have shown signs of improvement under Mikel Arteta, Everton's renaissance since Ancelotti's arrival cannot be overstated, as the Toffees aim to leapfrog Manchester United with another notable victory under the Italian.

Arsenal v Everton Head to Head

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 23 home league games against Everton (W19 D4).

4 of the last 10 games involving Arsenal have seen more than 2.5 goals being scored. In the same period, 5 of Everton's game have yielded more than 2.5 goals per game.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 6 league games (D4 W2) and are looking to record three successive clean sheets for the first time since November 2017.

No team has drawn more league games this season than Arsenal (13).

Arsenal have scored 327 goals against Everton in competitive games in the top flight, which is more than against any side in the country. The Gunners have also beaten the Toffees (97) more often than any side has won against a said opponent.

Arsenal v Everton Prediction

An exciting game could be on the cards, with both sides in decent form heading into the game. Everton have been one of the best sides in the Premier League since Ancelotti's arrival and are expected to go toe to with the Gunners, as they aim to secure a statement victory away from home.

A scored draw is the most likely outcome, with both sides in good form going into the fixture.

Arsenal v Everton Betting Tips

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been the best player under Ancelotti and the English striker could be one to watch out for, alongside Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who looks set to lead the line for the Gunners.

Tip 1 - Result: Arsenal win/draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes

Advertisement

Tip 3 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Over