Arsenal vs Sheffield United Match Preview and Betting Tips- Premier League 2019/20

The Gunners will lock horns against Sheffield United at the Emirates on Saturday in the Premier League. The new manager, Mikel Arteta has been focusing on playing a good brand of football Arsenal. They have been able to beat Manchester United by a convincing margin of 2-0 at the Emirates recently, though they drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace and also lot Aubameyang to marching orders. Arteta will only hope that his side will be able to contend with a soaring Sheffield United to duke it out for a top-four finish.

On the other hand, The Blades will come into this game after beating West Ham United at Bramall Lane by a margin of 1-0. They are currently in the sixth position in the League table with 32 points from 22 matches so far. The manager of Sheffield United, Chris Wilder will also try to log all three points from this encounter to stay at the top six in the Premier League.

The Gunners are still the favourites to win this tie, as per the odds (1.88) on BigPesa.

Previous Meeting Between These Two Sides:

Sheffield United was able to beat the Gunners by a slender margin at Bramall Lane in the previous match between these two sides. Lys Mousset scored the solitary goal of the match. The Londoners would like to pay them back in the same coin at the Emirates.

As per the odds on BigPesa, the home side are the favourites to win this match. Odds of 1.88 suggest the same. A draw is valued at 3.65, while a win for the visitors is valued at 4.1.

A Close Contest Coming Our Way?

It will be a bout between two evenly-matched sides. The manager of the Gunners will like to field his side with a 4-2-3-1 formation. Kieran Tierney will be unavailable for the Gunners as he is sidelined with an injury. The Gunners are hoping that Nicolas Pepe will continue to show his improved form in the Premier League. Pierre-Emerick Aubamyeang, a key man for the Gunners will miss this match due to his red against Crystal Palace.

On the other hand, Sheffield United have kept the most number of clean sheets (8) in the Premier League this season along with Leicester City. So, it will not be an easy task for the attackers of Arsenal to break the defensive organisation of Sheffield United led by Chris Basham and jack O’Conell.

As per BigPesa,the game is expected to produce a couple of goals, with odds of 3.45 suggesting the same.