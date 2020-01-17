Arsenal vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips – 18th Jan’2020

As Sheffield United travel to North London to take on Arsenal, Chris Wilder's side find themselves occupying sixth position in the Premier League standings, four points above the Gunners as they aim to consolidate their position in the table. The Blades have exceeded expectations and will look to pick up another giant scalp against a top-six side, with the hope of securing a spot in Europe for the forthcoming season.

Arsenal host Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium as they aim to make a late push to secure a top-four spot in the Premier League standings. Although they've improved since Mikel Arteta took charge, the Gunners have been inconsistent domestically and face a Sheffield side who have been the revelation this season, as they occupy the sixth position in the Premier League table.

Since the turn of the century, Arsenal have played Sheffield United a total of eight times, where they have won five, lost one and drawn the remaining two. However, in the reverse fixture back in October this season, Sheffield managed to secure a 1-0 win over the Gunners.

Arsenal have managed to win just one of their last seven home league matches, that includes three defeats and three draws. The hosts have already lost three home matches this season, and the last time they went over this number was back in the 2010-2011 campaign.

Sheffield United, who currently sit sixth in the points table, have the joint second-best defensive record in the league. Only league leaders Liverpool have conceded fewer goals than Sheffield.

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s performance has definitely improved, however, the results are still inconsistent. While Arsenal have already lost three games at home, Sheffield United have only lost two games away from home. The Gunners are currently behind Sheffield by four points, and a win in this encounter would leave them just one point behind Sheffield and three points behind Manchester United, who will be facing leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

The positive thing for Arsenal will be the fact that they have managed to keep a clean sheet in both their previous home matches, however, what is a cause for concern is the fact that before those two clean sheets, the Gunners suffered three back to back defeats at the Emirates Stadium.

If Sheffield United do manage to secure a win in Saturday’s encounter against Arsenal, they will become the first newly promoted team since 1992-1993 to do a league double over the North London side. Of the last 10 matches at the Emirates Stadium, only three matches have seen one side not find the back of the net, while seven games in that stretch have seen more than 2.5 goals being scored in them. Sheffield were excellent in the reverse fixture but the recent upturn in form and the managerial change could proper Arsenal to three points, which will go a long way in lifting some of the pressure that is on the club and players individually.

Tip 1 - Result - Arsenal or Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/Under 1.5 - Over

Tip 3 - Both Teams to Score - No

