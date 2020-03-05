Arsenal vs West Ham Prediction and Betting Tips - 7th March 2020

Sokratis of Arsenal

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal prepare to host city rivals West Ham as Premier League action returns to North London after a week of domestic cup commitments.

Arsenal vs West Ham Preview

Mikel Arteta has, so far, had a lukewarm start to his managerial career at the Emirates. His tenure can be viewed as a learning curve for both the players and the coach and although they are unbeaten in the league in 2020, their results leave a lot more to be desired. Arsenal currently sit 10th in the Premier League table with 37 points from their 27 games, and recently-appointed Arteta's record after his first nine league games reads five draws, three wins and one loss at home to Chelsea.

The Spaniard welcomes a fellow newly-appointed head coach in David Moyes as the former Manchester United manager was recruited by West Ham, once again, to save them from relegation. Currently 16th on the table, the London club have registered just two wins under Moyes, losing four games and drawing two. Although they sit two places above the relegation zone, they have the same number of points as AFC Bournemouth, who are currently in the relegation zone.

Arsenal vs West Ham Head to Head

In their last 10 meetings, Arsenal have lost just two games to their upcoming opponents, winning six and drawing the remaining two. Seven of these fixtures have seen over 2.5 goals scored and there has been just one goalless draw in this period. Arsenal last faced West Ham away from home in December 2019 and won 3-1.

Arsenal boast the 7th best home record in the league winning six and losing three at the Emirates, scoring 25 goals in their 14 games. West Ham, on the other hand, rank 14th for their form away from the London Stadium, winning just three and losing eight, conceding a staggering 23 goals.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games and have lost just one game since their loss to Manchester City in North London. They registered three wins and four draws in that period, making them the only unbeaten team in the league in 2020. The Hammers, meanwhile, have just one win in their last seven league outings, losing the remaining four and drawing two.

The home side have scored 10 goals in their last five league games with two clean sheets, conceding just five. The away side have endured a miserable run having scored nine but conceding a stunning 13 goals in the same period, having failed to keep a clean sheet since Moyes' first game in charge.

Arsenal vs West Ham Prediction

Although the Gunners' front-line haven't been as prolific off-late, going forward was never really an issue for Arteta with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe leading the line. Given that Arsenal are now out of the UEFA Europa League and have just the league and an FA Cup knockout fixture to focus on, one could expect Arsenal to go berserk in the remaining fixtures they have in order to seal a European spot on the table. Added to that, West Ham have lost 8 out of the 14 games they played away from home, and Arsenal's frightening attack who have scored seven goals in their last two games could ensure they collect all three points.

Arsenal vs West Ham Betting Tips

Arsenals' defensive frailties could very easily pave the way for the Hammers to get on the scoresheet. That being said, Arsenal are almost guaranteed to score a goal at the Emirates. Despite the fact that the home side have Calum Chambers (knee), Sead Kolasinac (shoulder), Kieran Tierney (shoulder) and Lucas Torreira (ankle) all missing the game via injury, Arteta's men could continue their goalscoring form and register a big win against West Ham.

Tip 1 - Result: Arsenal

Tip 2 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Over

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes