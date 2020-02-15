Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips - 16th Feb 2020

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa - Premier League

Aston Villa host Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park as they aim to record a victory and steer further clear of the relegation zone.

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Tottenham take on Aston Villa in the Premier League as two sides with contrasting expectations for the remainder of the season prepare to go head to head. While the Lilywhites are looking to make it three wins in a row to boost their UEFA Champions League hopes, Dean Smith's side will be aiming to record a victory that will take them further clear of the drop zone.

Jose Mourinho and co. are coming on the back of an outstanding 2-0 victory against defending champions Manchester City, with new signing Steven Bergwijn announcing himself to the home fans with a stunning goal on his debut to set the North London on their way to a famous victory.

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur Head to Head

7 of Aston Villa's last 10 games across all competitions have seen more than 2.5 goals being scored. In the same period, only 4 of Tottenham's games have yielded more than 2.5 goals per game.

Spurs have won 10 of their last 11 meetings against Aston Villa. Additionally, the Lilywhites are unbeaten in their last 22 away league encounters against newly-promoted sides (W18 D4).

Tottenham are looking to record 3 successive PL victories for the first time since January 2019. However, the North London side have won just 2 of their last 18 Premier League games in their travels.

Aston Villa have the 14th best home record in the Premier League this season, as is the case with Tottenham's home record. The Villains have won just 5 games in front of their own fans this season, a record that makes for better reading compared to Spurs' away record, with the Lilywhites winning just twice in their travels this time around.

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Spurs have won their last 2 PL encounters and are coming on the back of a statement victory against Manchester City. While they aren't expected to keep a clean sheet, Mourinho's side head into the game as favourites and should pick up all three points, with Bergwijn a player to keep an eye on once again.

Expect goals and lots of drama, as was the case in the reverse fixture in the opening day of the Premier League season, as Spurs rallied back from a goal behind to record a 3-1 victory.

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Aston Villa have conceded more goals this season than any other side in the division, level with Norwich City (47). The Villans need to be on their toes and need to be clinical up front to secure a positive result, as they are likely to concede at least once over the course of the 90 minutes.

Tip 1 - Result: Tottenham win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes

Tip 3 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Over