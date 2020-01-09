Aston Villa vs Manchester City Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips- Premier League 2019/20

Manchester City will face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday in the Premier League. The match is important for both sides for different reasons. Manchester City will need to win this match at any cost to stay in the title race. On the other hand, Aston Villa will try to avoid a defeat in this encounter to stay out of the relegation zone.

The Cityzens are at the 3rd position in the League table with 44 points in 21 matches so far. On the other hand, Aston Villa are at the 17th position with 21 points in 21 games. So, Manchester City are clear favourites to get all three points from this encounter at Villa Park on Sunday.

As per the odds on BigPesa, the away team are the favourites to win. Odds of 1.15 are in their favour, as they look to challenge Liverpool for the title yet again. A draw is valued at 6.4, while a win for the home side is valued at 11.0.

Team News:

Aston Villa:

Aston Villa are currently missing a few key players like John Mcginn, Matt Targett and Keinan Davis at this moment. Wesley and Tom Heaton have also picked up a knock in the previous match against Burnley in the Premier League. Both of them are out with long-term injuries. The home side have not been able to keep clean sheets in recent encounters. So, it will be a difficult task for the manager of Aston Villa to settle down his defensive unit ahead of this game.

Jack Grealish is in good form this season and the whole team is completely dependent on the performance of their captain. Grealish has already scored six goals and assisted for another five goals for Aston Villa in the Premier League this season. It will be interesting to see the formation of Aston Villa against Manchester City. Generally Dean Smith field his side with a 3-4-3 formation. However, the wing-backs will be busy in defensive work against Manchester City on Sunday.

According to BigPesa, the game is expected to have three goals. Odds of 4.3 suggest the game. The hosts will be hoping that they can score a few themselves and take back something from the match.

Manchester City:

The manager of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has given rest to two of his star centre forwards Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero in the first leg of Carabao Cup semi-final. The likes of Eric Garcia, Phil Foden, David Silva, João Cancelo were also on the bench.

So, it is expected that quite a few rotations are incoming for Manchester City against Aston Villa this weekend. Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte are two long term absentees for Manchester City. Pep Guardiola will field his side with a 4-3-3 formation. Both Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero might be seen in the starting lineup of the away side in this match.

Based on the odds on BigPesa, 0-3 is the most favoured score-line. This means that it could be yet another goal-fest for the visitors.

Predicted Lineups:

Aston Villa: (3-4-3)

Orjan Nyland; Kortney Hause, Tyrone Mings, Erzi Konsa; Neil Taylor, Marvelous Nakamba, Douglas Luiz, Frederic Gulibert; Jack Grealish, Jonathan Kodjia, Trezeguet.

Manchester City: (4-3-3)

Ederson Moraes, Benjamin Mendy, Eric Garcia, Nicolas Otamendi, João Cancelo; Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva; Riyad Mahrez, Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus.