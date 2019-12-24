Aston Villa vs Norwich City – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – 2019/20 Premier League

The transition from EFL Championship to Premier League is not easy. Often we have seen top teams from the Championship failing miserably in the Premier League, and getting relegated in the season of promotion. A similar case can arise in this season as well.

While Sheffield United have made themselves familiar with the English top division, Aston Villa and Norwich City are finding things tough in the Premier League. At the time of writing this, Villa were dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Their opponents for Thursday (December 26), Norwich City are on the penultimate position in the points table. This makes the match a do-or-die for both the sides, in their battle for survival.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. Aston Villa-

The match between Aston Villa and Norwich City will see two veteran goalkeepers in action, who are still very much capable of pulling off blinders. For Villa, Tom Heaton is expected to be under the goal post. A clean sheet from Heaton is trading at 3.35 on Bigpesa.

Dean Smith is expected to play out a 4-1-4-1 formation. The four-man backline is expected to be comprised of Frederic Guilbert, Bjorn Engels, Kortney Hause and Matt Targett.

Douglas Luiz is expected to operate as a central defensive midfielder, with Anwar El Ghazi, John McGinn, Conor Hourihane and Jack Grealish stationed ahead of him.

Brazilian striker Wesley is expected to be the lone man up front. Aston Villa to score two goals is trading at 3.05, whereas Dean Smith’s side to score more than three goals is trading at 2.8. Villa to score in both halves is trading at 2.42.

2. Norwich City-

Though most of Norwich City’s players are having a tough season, Tim Krul is not one of them. The Dutch goalkeeper has been phenomenal for the Canaries so far. A clean sheet from Krul is trading at 5.2.

Daniel Farke is expected to play out a 4-2-3-1 formation. The four-man defensive lineup is expected to be comprised of Max Aarons, Christoph Zimmerman, Ibrahim Amadou and Sam Byram.

Alexander Tettey and Tom Trybull are expected to be the two defensive midfielders, with Emiliano Buendia, Kenny McLean and Todd Cantwell operating from ahead of them.

Teemu Pukki is expected to be the lone man up front. The Canaries to win both halves is trading at 9.2, whereas Farke’s team to score in both halves is trading at 3.6.

Predicted lineups:

Aston Villa – Tom Heaton, Frederic Guilbert, Bjorn Engels, Kortney Hause, Matt Targett, Douglas Luiz, Anwar El Ghazi, John McGinn, Conor Hourihane, Jack Grealish, Wesley.

Norwich City – Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Christoph Zimmerman, Ibrahim Amadou, Sam Byram, Alexander Tettey, Tom Trybull, Emiliano Buendia, Kenny McLean, Todd Cantwell, Teemu Pukki.

