Aston Villa vs Watford FC – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – 2019/20 Premier League

Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa - Premier League

For clubs which are entering the Premier League through promotion, Life can be hard and unfair at times. Investing a lot of money in new signings might not always guarantee success, and in some cases like Aston Villa’s, it can even backfire. Dean Smith’s side made a lot of signings in the summer, but none of them actually clicked.

The end result is that, at the time of writing this, Aston Villa are firmly placed in the bottom three. They have been poor this season, and their Premier League stay might not be longer than a year. However, they can take inspiration from the turnaround of their rivals for Tuesday (January 21) – Watford FC.

Watford FC were once looking the likeliest side to get relegated, as neither Javi Gracia nor Quique Sanchez Flores could help the side. But help arrived in the form of Nigel Pearson, who changed the complexion completely.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. Aston Villa

Aston Villa’s first-choice keeper Tom Heaton is dealing with a major injury. Hence, they have brought Pepe Reina in from AC Milan on loan. Reina is expected to be on goal against Watford. A clean sheet from the Premier League veteran is trading at 3.75 on Bigpesa.

Dean Smith is expected to play out an attacking 3-4-3 formation. The three-man backline is expected to be comprised of Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings and Kortney Hause.

Frederic Guilbert, Douglaz Luiz, Danny Drinkwater and Neil Taylor are expected to line up in midfield. The front trio is expected to feature Mahmoud Trezeguet, Anwar El Ghazi and Jack Grealish.

Aston Villa to score a one goal is trading at 2.4, whereas Jack Grealish & Co. failing to score is trading at 3.25. Villa to win both halves is trading at 7.8, whereas Villa to score in both halves is trading at 3.6.

2. Watford FC

Ben Foster is having a good season under the bar and he is expected to guard Watford’s goal against Villa. A clean sheet from the experienced English goalkeeper is trading at 3.5.

Nigel Pearson is expected to play out a 4-2-3-1 formation. The four-man backline is expected to feature Adrian Mariappa, Craig Dawson, Craig Cathcart andAdam Masina.

Nathaniel Chalobah and Etienne Capoue are expected to provide double pivot. Ismaila Sarr, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Gerard Deulofeu are expected to be stationed up front, whereas Troy Deeney is expected to be the lone striker.

Watford FC to get one goal is trading at 2.49, whereas the Hornets scoring two goals is trading at 3.3. Watford to score in both halves is trading at 3.2, whereas Pearson’s boys to win either half is trading at 1.7.

Predicted lineups:

Aston Villa – Pepe Reina, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Kortney Hause, Frederic Guilbert, Douglaz Luiz, Danny Drinkwater, Neil Taylor, Mahmoud Trezeguet, Anwar El Ghazi , Jack Grealish.

Watford FC – Ben Foster, Adrian Mariappa, Craig Dawson, Craig Cathcart, Adam Masina, Nathaniel Chalobah, Etienne Capoue, Ismaila Sarr, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Gerard Deulofeu, Troy Deeney.