Aston Villa vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips – 21st Jan’2020

Aston Villa host Watford in the Premier League

Aston Villa host Watford at Villa Park in the Premier League as they aim to climb out of the relegation zone. Watford's resurgence under Nigel Pearson continued in their previous league encounter, as they registered a hard-fought draw against Tottenham Hotspur. Its crunch time for Dean Smith's side, as they aim to turn their season around and steer clear of the drop and extend their stay in the Premier League.

Aston Villa vs Watford Preview

Aston Villa and Watford have experienced contrasting fortunes in recent weeks, as the Hornets have moved out of the relegation zone under Nigel Pearson at the expense of the Villains. Since the former Leicester City manager took charge at Vicarage Road, only league leaders Liverpool have managed to get the better of them and Dean Smith's side face a battle in their hands to contain one of the most in-form teams in the country.

Aston Villa vs Watford Head to Head

Watford have won 3 of the last 5 Premier League meetings between the two sides. The two sides have met 7 times in the Premier League era and have registered 3 victories apiece, with the solitary draw coming in a stalemate at Villa Park in September 2006.

At least 3 goals have been scored in 3 of the last 4 meetings between Aston Villa and Watford in all competitions. However, the 4 matches prior to that run saw only one of the teams get on the scoresheet, while the other struggled to find the back of the net.

Watford have the 4th worst away record in the Premier League this season, with just 2 wins out of 11 games in their travels this season. On the other hand, Aston Villa haven’t had much to talk about regarding their performances. They currently sit 16th on the EPL home table, with a whopping 5 defeats in their 11 games so far.

6 of the last 10 games involving Aston Villa in all competitions have seen over 2.5 goals being scored per game. On the other hand, 6 of the last 10 games involving Watford in all competitions have seen fewer than 2.5 goals being scored per game.

7 of the last 10 games involving Watford in all competitions has resulted in a clean sheet for either of the two sides.

Aston Villa vs Watford Prediction

Watford head into the game as favourites and their run of 3 wins and 2 draws in their past 5 league encounters makes them one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League currently. Aston Villa, on the other hand, have been hampered by injuries and inconsistencies in recent weeks and slipped into the drop zone after a series of unfavourable results. The Villains have also lost Wesley Moraes and Tom Heaton for the rest of the season and will look to add to the signing of Pepe Reina, who has joined the club on a loan deal till the end of the season.

The Hornets are brimming with confidence and will look to add to the home side's misery, who are in serious danger of returning to the Championship after a solitary season in the top flight. Watford went toe to toe with Tottenham Hotspur to earn a well-deserved point and their recent form makes them favourites for this encounter.

Aston Villa vs Watford Betting Tips

With both teams in the thick of a relegation battle, the game promises to be a cagey encounter as Aston Villa look to make their home advantage count. The Villains have conceded 44 goals at home, second only to Norwich City’s 45 and it remains unlikely that they’ll shutout a Watford side who can’t seem to do anything wrong under Nigel Pearson. Both sides have been amongst the goals recently in the Premier League and the same trend could well continue on the night.

Tip 1 - Result: Watford or Draw

Tip 2 - Both Teams to Score - Yes

Tip 3 - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5