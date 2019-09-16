Aston Villa vs West Ham United - Match Preview and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 17 // 16 Sep 2019, 19:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Newport County v West Ham United - Carabao Cup

The two teams who will go head-to-head on Monday (September 16) have spent quite a lot in this transfer window. However, their intentions were different. West Ham United are targeting a European spot, and want to finish in the top seven.

Aston Villa qualified for this season’s Premier League only via the Championship play-offs. Dean Smith knew that to survive in the top tier, his team needed some changes. The owners answered his call and spent some big bucks.

The Hammers are currently sitting at 9th position on the points table, with seven points from four games. On the other hand, Aston Villa are languishing at 18th position, with just three points from four games.

Last Meeting between the sides

West Ham United and Aston Villa last clashed against each other in February, 2016. On a cold, winter night in London, the Hammers sealed a 2-0 victory. Michael Antonio and Cheikhou Kouyate scored for the home team.

None of the team are clear favourites

Though the points table says that West Ham United and Aston Villa are nine places apart, the reality is a bit different. Both Pellegrini and Smith are trying to integrate new players into the side. Villa have been on the receiving end of some harsh decisions from the referees which has led to them dropping some crucial points.

This is the reason why West Ham United are not the clear cut favourites to take three points from Villa Park. A win for either Aston Villa or West Ham United is trading at 2.7 on Bigpesa. A draw is trading at 3.45.

Bad defences might make way for goals

Advertisement

Both the Hammers and Villans need to do some work on their defence. While Aston Villa have conceded six goals so far, West Ham United have conceded seven.

The goal range of 2-3 is the most popular, trading at 2.16. But trading at 2.7, the 4-6 goal range is not a bad bet either. Over 2.5 goals is trading at 1.59, whereas under 2.5 goals is trading at 2.26.

Sebastien Haller likely to keep scoring

Pellegrini’s big money signing, Sebastien Haller, took some time to settle in. But once he got settled, he started showcasing his true class. The French international has already got three goals to his name, and is also the likeliest goal-scorer of the match. A goal from the former Bundesliga star is trading at 2.65.

Checkout the odds at BigPesa.