Atalanta BC vs AC Milan - Match Preview and Betting Tips –2019/20 Serie A

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Dec 22, 2019

Dec 22, 2019 IST SHARE

AC Milan v US Sassuolo - Serie A

On Sunday (December 22), a mid-table side of Italian top flight will clash against a side that is bearing the country’s flag against Europe’s greatest club. AC Milan will take on Atalanta in match-week 17 of the 2019/20 edition of Serie A.

Had this article been written few years ago, AC Milan would certainly have been the Italian club who is participating in European competitions. However, things have changed now, and the Rosseneri are struggling at the 10th place in the points table.

On the other hand, Atalanta BC have been doing well in UEFA Champions League. They have reached the round of 16 in their very first appearance in the competition. It is now time for them to focus on Serie A, as a win against AC Milan might take them to top five.

Last Meeting between the sides

Though Atalanta have been a force to reckon since last season, things didn’t went down well when they last faced AC Milan in February of this year. Thanks to a brace from Krzysztof Piatek and a goal from Hakan Calhanoglu, Milan won the game 3-1. Remo Freuler scored for the hosts.

High on morale Atalanta likely to win

Given how they have been performing recently, it will take quite an effort to stop the rampage of Gian Piero Gasperini’s team. High on confidence after their recent achievement in Europe’s biggest club competition, Atalanta will go all guns blazing against Milan.

Hence, they are the likeliest to win on Saturday. A win for Gasperini’s team is trading at 1.75 on Bigpesa, whereas a win for the Stefano Pioli’s side is trading at 3.8. A draw is trading at 3.5.

Atalanta’s attackers likely to have a field day

Advertisement

Atalanta’s attackers have been in tremendous form this season. Gasperini’s side has scored 38 goals already, joint-highest in Serie A. The Colombian duo of Luis Muriel and Duvan Zapata have together scored 15 goals.

Hence, goals are expected on the cards Sunday. Over 2.5 goals in the match is trading at 1.58 on Bigpesa, whereas under 2.5 goals is trading at 2.05.Both teams to score is trading at 1.55, whereas both teams not to score is trading at 2.1.

Zapata likely to be on the scoresheet

Much of Atalanta’s success is because of the form Muriel and Zapata has been in. Having scored six goals already this season, Duvan Zapata is the likeliest goal-scorer of the match. A goal from the Sampdoria loanee is trading at 2.02.