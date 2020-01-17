Atalanta BC vs S.P.A.L. - Match Preview and Betting Tips – 2019/20 Serie A

Atalanta fans might think that they are living in a dream for the past one and a half years. Things have been going extremely well for the Goddess recently, and they are only getting better every day. The fairytale started last season, which saw them qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

The start wasn’t the brightest, and they lost all of their first three games. But as the tale would have it, Atalanta still managed to secure a place in the round of 16 of the tournament. They will be looking to participate in UCL again next season, and are currently in a good position to secure that.

The team that they will meet on Monday (January 20) is one that could seek inspiration in Atalanta’s story. S.P.A.L is having a very rough season, have won only three of the 19 matches they have played so far. They are currently 20th in the points table.

Last Meeting between the sides

The last meeting between Atalanta and S.P.A.L. was quite a contest for the neutral. Federico Di Francesco and Andrea Petagna gave the hosts a two goal lead, but Atalanta made a great comeback with the help of a brace from Luis Muriel and a goal from Robin Gosens.

The Goddess likely to have it easy

Given the rough state of affairs for S.P.A.L, Atalanta will probably eye this game to consolidate their hold in the European hunt for the success. They have lost five of their last six games. On the other hand, Atalanta is savouring a good run of form and have won four of their last six games.

Hence, the Black and Blues are expected to have it easy on Sunday. A win for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side is trading at 1.17 on Bigpesa, whereas a win for Leonardo Semplici’s team is trading at 11. A draw is trading at 5.8.

Atalanta attackers likely to go berserk

In a league that features the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus and Romelu Lukaku’s Internazionale, Atalanta have been the most attacking team so far. They have already scored 49 goals, eight more than their nearest competitors.

Hence, one cannot be blamed for expecting a goal-fest on Monday. Probability of scoring over 3 goals in the match is trading at 1.54, whereas fewer than 3 goals is trading at 2.13. Both teams to score is trading at 1.86, whereas both teams not to score is trading 1.72.

