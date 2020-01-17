Athletic Club vs Celta Vigo - Match Preview and Betting Tips – 2019/20 La Liga

Real Madrid CF v Athletic Club - La Liga

The two teams who will meet at the San Mames on Sunday (January 12) are looking to improve on what they did last season and take a step further, but fortune hasn't been kind to them. Athletic Club will be taking on Celta Vigo.

Athletic Club, who very nearly managed to secure a place in European competition last season, are desperate to taste the same in the current edition. However, they are a couple of points behind sixth-placed Valencia. A win on Sunday might catapult them to the top six.

On the other hand, Celta Vigo narrowly escaped relegation last season. Their fans would want more convincing performances for the teams, but for now, the edge of the seat is all they have to settle for. Celta Vigo is extremely close to the relegation zone, and are not a part of bottom three just because of a better goal difference.

Last Meeting between the sides

The last meeting between Celta Vigo and Athletic Club was quite a cagy affair. Both teams had chances, but neither could break the deadlock until the 74th minute of the game. Iago Aspas struck deep into the second half to shatter the deadlock and steal a closely-contested victory for the Sky Blues.

Struggling Celta Vigo unlikely to repeat their heroics of last time

Aspas won his team their last clash against the Lions, but his side has not managed to get a single victory in their last five La Liga matches. In their last 11 league games, Aspas’ side has managed to win only one. On the other hand, Athletic Club has lost only one of their last eight league games.

Hence, the Lions are expected to win on Sunday. A win for Gaizka Garitano’s side is trading at 1.77 on Bigpesa, whereas a win for Oscar Garcia’s team is trading at 4.3. A draw is trading at 3.1.

Defence heavy Athletic unlikely to score a lot

Athletic Club possess one of the best defences of the league. Garitano’s team has conceded only 13 times this season, and only the two clubs from Madrid have conceded fewer goals. However, they have struggled in front of the goal and has scored only 20, the least by any club outside bottom six.

Hence, it wouldn’t be wise to expect quite a lot of goals on Sunday. Probability of scoring over 2.5 goals in the match is trading at 2.17, whereas fewer than 2.5 goals is trading at 1.52. Both teams to score is trading at 2.01, whereas a goal-shy affair is trading at 1.61.

