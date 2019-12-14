Athletic Club vs Eibar Match Preview and Betting Tips - La Liga 2019/20

Athletic Bilbao will look to return to winning ways in the La Liga, when they will host Eibar at the San Mames. The Rojiblancos have fared well this season and have won four out of their last six La Liga clashes. However, their latest fixture against Real Betis ended in a dramatic 2-3 defeat for Gaizka Garitano's men, as Joaquin scored a hat-trick for the hosts. So Garitano's men will be desperate to get back to winning ways, as they continue their push for a top-four spot.

On the other hand, Eibar have struggled to find their rhythm this season and are only two points above of the relegation zone. The Azulgranas have lost four matches on the trot in the league and are coming to this game after losing 0-1 to Getafe at home. Therefore, it will be a tough job for José Luis Mendilibar to turn the tide as the pressure is gradually piling on him with their recent results.

As per the odds on BigPesa, the home side are the favourites to win this tie, with odds of 1.63 in their favour.

Last Meeting between both the sides

With both clubs in contrasting form off late, it is the hosts who have won the last meeting between the two sides back in February this year in the season. An early strike from Raul Garcia was enough to seal three points for Athletic Bilbao in a very cagey affair.

The Rojiblancos have always had an upper hand over Eibar, winning six matches and drawing the same with a goal average of around 1.38. Eibar have struggled to win against their counterparts winning only once with other close fixture ending in a draw.

BigPesa suggests that the home side are the favourites to win this tie. A win for them is valued at 1.63. However, a draw is valued at 3.25, with a win for the visitors being valued at 4.9.

Can Athletic Bilbao get back to winning ways?

The hosts have been in form and have in form players like Inaki Williams, Raul Garcia and Yuri Berchiche all in great form. José Luis Mendilibar's men have conceded the second-highest number of goals (28) only less than Espanyol, who are at 30. Therefore it will be an uphill task for Ivan Ramis' men.

Players like Sergi Enrich and Kike will lead the lines and look to score a few past Athletic Bilbao's compact back-line. Players in midfield like Takashi Inui, Gonzalo Escalante and Pape Diop will also have crucial roles to play if Eibar wants to churn out a positive result from the San Mames.

It is set to be a closely contested affair with Athletic Bilbao having an edge over their opponents. Despite the difference in form and also the home advantage that the Rojiblancos will get, BigPesa suggests that 1-1 is the most favoured score-line at present, with odds of 5.8 in its favour.