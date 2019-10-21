Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen Match Preview and Betting Tips - Champions League 2019/20

Atletico Madrid will host Bayer Leverkusen on 22nd October. Atletico is on top after collecting four points from the opening two matches, while Bayer Leverkusen is yet to get off the mark.

Bayer Leverkusen is currently sitting on the ninth position in the Bundesliga standings. The group of Bayer consists of Juventus, Atletico, and Lokomotiv Moscow which makes it difficult for them to qualify. The defence is the main problem for the German team as they have conceded 17 goals in the first eleven games in all competitions this season. The Germans have an unenviable task of stopping the Atletico attack which comprises of some world-class players.

On the other hand, the Spanish giants are sitting on the second position in the group after accumulating four points in the opening two fixtures. Atletico is likely to qualify from this group along with Juventus. Diego Simeone would be concerned with his men's decent dip in form, but they would be hoping to get back to winning ways in the UCL. Their goal scoring record has been decent in Champions League with four goals in two games, and they are likely to expose weak Leverkusen defence in the upcoming fixture.

Both the teams have a lot of European pedigree so we can expect a lot of bets to be placed on this match.

Last meeting between the two sides

The last meeting between these two sides was in 2017 where the game ended in a goalless draw. This fixture has been closely fought in the past as three of the last six meetings were drawn.

Thanks to the home advantage, Atletico Madrid is favourites to win the match with odds of 1.56 on Bigpesa. Expectedly the odds of the draw and a Leverkusen win are relatively higher at 3.5 and 5.2 respectively.

Poised to be a high scoring match

The possibility of the match having more than 2.5 goals is very high as Bayer Leverkusen has already conceded five goals in their last two Champions League fixtures. Considering the odds of 1.88 for over 2.5 goals, this can prove to be a good bet.

First half first goal – will be scored by Atletico odds of 1.93.

Leverkusen is having a tough time in fixing their defence and this might continue when they take on Atletico Atletico Madrid. The Spanish giants have on average scored one goal per match, in their last three meetings with Leverkusen. So, the German team conceding first won't be surprising. Punters must take their chance and use the opportunity.

