Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – UEFA Champions League 2019/20

Belonging to a country featuring two of the world’s most intimidating football clubs, Atletico Madrid always possess a threat. This time, however, things have not quite worked for Diego Simeone’s team in La Liga. They have accumulated 16 points from nine games, and they are sitting at the 5th position of the points table.

But they have been impressive in the UEFA Champions League so far. After salvaging a draw against Juventus, they had an easy win in Russia against Lokomotiv Moscow. On Tuesday (October 22), they will take on Bayer Leverkusen at Wanda Metropolitano.

Like their opponents, Leverkusen is also having a tough time in their domestic league. With 14 points, they are sitting at the 9th position in Bundesliga. They have lost both of their opening games, and have conceded five goals in the process.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both sides:

1. Atletico Madrid

Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak is one of most underrated footballer currently. The vice-captain of Atletico Madrid is expected to be under the bar on Tuesday. Los Colchoneros are known for their sturdy defence. Hence, a clean sheet from Oblak is trading at 2.06 on Bigpesa.

Diego Simeone is expected to play out a 4-4-2 formation against the German side. Jose Gimenez, Felipe, Mario Hermoso and Kieran Trippier is expected to be the four defenders, with Thomas Partey, Koke, Saul Niguez and Thomas Lemar in front of them.

Alvaro Morata and Diego Costa are expected to pair up in the attack. Joao Felix is injured and won’t play on Tuesday. Atletico Madrid to score in both halves is trading at 2.65, whereas Simeone’s men to win either of the two halves is trading at 1.36. Atletico Madrid to score over 1.5 goals is trading at 1.78, as compared to the 1.94 of Atletico Madrid to score under 1.5 goals.

2. Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen has conceded five goals so far, the most by any team from Group D. Finland international Lukas Hradecky is expected to be Peter Bosz’s side’s last line of defence on Tuesday. A Bayer Leverkusen clean sheet is trading at 4.6, as compared to the 1.16 of Bayer Leverkusen not to keep a clean sheet.

Bosz is expected to prefer a 4-2-3-1 formation against Atletico Madrid. Mitchell Weiser, Jonathan Tah, Sven Bender and Lars Bender are expected to be in the defence, with Julian Baumgartlinger and Kerem Demirbay playing as central defensive midfielders.

Kevin Volland, Kai Havertz and Nadiem Amiri are expected to be stationed in front of those two, with Lucas Alario being the sole man upfront. Bayer Leverkusen to score one goal is trading at 2.29, whereas Alario & Co. failing to break Simeone’s defence is trading at 1.91. Leverkusen to win either half is trading at 2.95, whereas the Company XI to score over 0.5 goals is trading at 1.68.

Predicted lineups:

Atletico Madrid – Jan Oblak, Jose Gimenez, Felipe, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier, Thomas Partey, Koke, Saul Niguez, Thomas Lemar, Alvaro Morata, Diego Costa.

Bayer Leverkusen – Lukas Hradecky, Mitchell Weiser, Jonathan Tah, Sven Bender, Lars Bender, Julian Baumgartlinger, Kerem Demirbay, Kevin Volland, Kai Havertz, Nadiem Amiri, Lucas Alario.

