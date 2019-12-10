Atletico Madrid vs Lokomotiv Moscow Match Preview and Betting Tips - Champions League 2019/20

Villarreal CF v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Atletico Madrid will wish to seal qualification to the round-of-16 of the Champions League, with a win over Lokomotiv Moscow. Things are complicated for Diego Simeone's men, as they haven’t tasted victory since late November. They also played out a goalless draw in their fixture at the weekend against Villarreal.

The game also sprouted the focus on their inability to convert chances, which the team has been suffering from for quite some time now. They also lost their two previous group encounters with Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus respectively. They are struggling at present for form and will want to get the full points in the bag, as they look to confirm progression into the next round.

Lokomotiv is also in dire straits to get in some consistency, after losing three consecutive games in all competitions. They have also managed only one win in their last five encounters, a record they cannot count on facing while going up against the La Liga giants. In the weekend, Arsenal Tula humbled them 4-0. Therefore, Yuri Semin and co. have some big issues in defence to look at.

As per the odds on BigPesa, the home side are the favourites to win this tie, with odds of 1.17 favouring a win for them.

Last Meeting Between The Two Sides

Atletico Madrid picked up a comfortable win last time these two teams faced each other in the group. Joao Felix and Thomas Partey scored in the second half in the space of ten minutes between them to silence the hosts. The Spanish outfit also humbled them over two legs in 2018 in the knockout phases of the Europa league, winning the two-legged clash with an aggregate score of 8-1.

Due to this, BigPesa favours a win for the Spaniards, with odds of 1.17 supporting the same. A draw is valued at 5.2, while a win for the visitors is valued at 13.0.

Easy Win For Atletico Madrid?

Despite having some top personnel in the front-line, Atletico are struggling to win the big games at present. Personnel like Joao Felix and Alvaro Morata aren’t firing enough and hence it will be a big ask of the side to step up and bring in their characteristic display against the Russian side. Simeone’s men will be expected to secure all three points.

However, coach Yuri Semin will motivate his players to go forward and upset the Spaniards. They did the unthinkable against Bayer on match-day one, by beating them. The fans will now expect more of the same. No clean sheets and 11 goals conceded in five is something they can’t feel relieved about.

A couple of goals are expected in this game, based on the odds (3.55) on BigPesa.