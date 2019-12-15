Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna Match Preview and Betting Tips - La Liga 2019/20

Atletico Madrid demands a change of faith in their league run when they face Osasuna on Sunday. Simeone's side is hoping to add some winning touches to their football, after going winless in their last four games. They drew a stale-mate against Villarreal, last weekend, only to pile up the miseries mounting on them, after consecutive defeats to Barcelona in the League and Juventus in the Champions League. Hence, they have an unconvincing seventh-placed position on the charts. Their attacking edge is missing from majority of games this season, which is a troubling thing for the side. This fixture also provides a stern test to rebuild the required chemistry in the final third.

Jagoba Arrasate had made his intentions clear going into the season, with Osasuna enjoying a decent mid-table run till now. They have bagged two wins in last four games including an important 1-1 draw against Sevilla in their latest fixture. This shows that the club based from Navarra are a decent low budget side and can create tales of upsets. Their style of fearless football is to be noted and a victory here will help them climb to the spot where Atletico lies.

Last Meeting

Osasuna haven’t had any luck whenever they faced Atletico away in a decade. The story was unchanged in 2017 in their last face-off. Goals from Yannick Carrasco and Filipe Luis helped in sealing full points on the board.

Will Atletico bounce back?

The defeats that Diego Simeone’s side have suffered, with unconvincing draws in last few games, suggested their inability to create enough scoring chances. Alvaro Morata has lost his scoring-boots, after a positive start to the campaign. Also, the full-backs have fewer movements in the box to spot some whipping crosses. All they need is an urge to get things sorted before they drift off completely from a potential title challenge.

Such factors are favorable for Osasuna to play mind games on their opponents. The Spanish outfit can be flattered immensely due to this. However, it is obvious that the Madrid-based club should show some real metal to get inside the top four at the end of weekend.

