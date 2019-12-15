Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna - Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips - La Liga 2019/20

Atletico Madrid will look to set their tone right finally in the La Liga, with a confident showing against Osasuna. Diego Simeone’s side could not keep the pressure on Barcelona at the top of the points table as they drew the match against Villarreal. Their goalless display against a less combating opponent could drive them to rethink their attacking standard they possess.

While Osasuna have big things to cherish as they shared points with Sevilla, their overall form hasn’t been that great. However, this draw defined their spirit in approaching big games like these. The away side took an early lead through Munir El Haddadi, only for Ezequiel Avila to level it up seconds before the half-time whistle.

With that being said, the odds on BigPesa forecasts a home win. The odds of Simeone and co. winning is valued at 1.36. A draw is valued at 3.7, while a win for the visitors is valued at 8.4.

Atletico Madrid-

The problems up-front are having no proper solution. One of the reasons is Diego Costa’s absence till February through a neck injury. Sime Vrsaljiko, Stefan Savic and Vitolo are still nursing their respective injuries and won’t feature in this match. Jose Gimenez is also a major doubt for this one. Simeone will use his preferred 4-4-2 formation, with Morata taking up the responsibilities to deliver now. Joao Felix is also expected to start the match and hopefully can start scoring goals now. The responsibility of providing crosses into the box lies with Renan Lodi and Kieran Trippier from the wide areas.

The odds suggest that there will be a couple of goals in this game (3.2), as per BigPesa. The home side will hope that they are the ones scoring them.

Osasuna-

The away team also have an injury crisis. Aridane Hernández Umpiérrez, Enrique Barja and Rubén Iván Martinez are out with injuries. Marc Cardona is also less likely to feature after he suffered a concussion in the previous game. The guests will have a similar setup as Atletico, with a double-pivot striker role.

Ezequiel Avila is also banging in goals for fun, with four in last five. He is potentially the legitimate source of goals for his team. Midfielder Oier Sanjurjo received his marching orders against Sevilla and won’t have any involvement in this fixture. With that being said, 1-0 is the most favoured score-line (4.2), based on the odds on BigPesa.

Predicted Lineups:

Atletico Madrid (4-2-2): Jan Oblak (Gk), Kieran Tripper, Felipe, Hermoso, Renan Lodi, Hector Herrera, Thomas Partey, Saul Niguez, Koke, Joao Felix, Alvaro Morata,

Osasuna (4-4-2): Juan Perez (Gk), Jon Moncayola, Raul Navas, David Garcia, Pervis Estupinan, Roberto Torres, Darko Brasanac, Fran Merida, Ruben Garcia, Marc Cardona, Ezequiel Avila