Atletico Madrid vs RCD Espanyol – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – La Liga 2019/20

The 2019/20 edition of La Liga has been full of surprises so far. Real Sociedad is giving both FC Barcelona and Real Madrid a run for their money, and newly promoted Granada CF is aiming to qualify for European competitions.

While these teams are living in cloud nine at the moment, RCD Espanyol have had a forgettable season to say the least. After a remarkable 2018/19, they are now battling relegation. Hence, the match against Atletico Madrid on Sunday (November 10) at the Wanda Metropolitano is going to be an extremely crucial outing.

Atletico Madrid has exhibited a fair display until now, but Diego Simeone would ideally want his team to be at par with Barcelona and Real Madrid. A win against Espanyol might propel them to the ace.

Let us have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. Atletico Madrid

The team has exhibited decency when it came to losing players to injuries. Bragging about its resolute defensive line, Atleti will bank heavily upon the shoulders of Oblak to challenge this game, as it is clear from their intentions that they would choose this game to be a goalfest.

A clean sheet for Oblak is trading at 1.65 on Bigpesa.

Simeone is expected to field a 4-4-2 formation. The defence lineup is expected to comprise Renan Lodi, Felipe, Mario Hermoso and Kieran Trippier. With Santiago Arias not being at his phenomenal best in the last two outings, Simeone may contemplate using the former Spurs defender to take his place.

Koke, Thomas Partey, Saul Niguez and Thomas Lemar are expected to be positioned in the middle by Simeone. Thomas Partey is the likeliest to get a goal amongst the midfielders. A goal from the French footballer is trading at 2.9. Angel Correa will also do the rounds in case if Simeone is opting for ultra-attacking football.

Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata are expected to spearhead Atletico Madrid’s charge. With four goals, Alvaro Morata is Atletico Madrid’s highest goal-scorer in this edition of La Liga. He is also the likeliest goal-scorer of the match. A goal from Morata is trading at 1.87.

2. RCD Espanyol

Diego Lopez will be the likeliest custodian for Espanyol against a heavily tipped Atletico Madrid. Espanyol’s defence has come apart at the seams against almost every opponent. A clean sheet for Lopez is trading at 4.5.

Pablo Machin is expected to field the team in a 5-3-2 formation. The defence-heavy team is expected to have a back five of Adria Pedrosa, Naldo, David Lopez, Bernardo Espinosa and Victor Gomez.

The midfield lineup is expected to comprise Victor Sanchez, Sergi Darder and Marc Roca. Sergi Darder is the likeliest to get a goal amongst the midfielders. A goal from the Spanish midfielder is trading at 4.3.

Wu Lei and Facundo Ferreyra are expected to combine in the attack for Machin’s team. Facundo Ferreyra is a rarity in the ranks of Espanyol to have a good season. He is the likeliest goal scorer of his team. A goal from the Argentine striker is trading at 3.15.

Predicted Lineups:

Atletico Madrid - Jan Oblak; Renan Lodi; Felipe; Miguel Hermoso; Kieran Trippier; Koke; Thomas Partey; Saul Niguez; Thomas Lemar; Diego Costa; Alvaro Morata.

RCD Espanyol - Diego Lopez; Adria Pedrosa; Naldo; David Lopez; Bernardo Espinosa; Victor Gomez; Victor Sanchez; Sergi Darder; Marc Roca; Wu Lei; Facundo Ferreyra.