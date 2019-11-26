Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund Match Preview and Betting Tips - Champions League 2019/20

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 26 Nov 2019, 11:35 IST SHARE

CD Leganes v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Barcelona will lock horns against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in their Champions League group-stage match. The Catalan giants edged past Leganes to secure all three points in La Liga this weekend. Arturo Vidal came from the bench for Barcelona to score the decisive goal of the game.

On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund came back from behind to snatch one point against Paderborn. Padeborn got the lead of three goals in the first half itself; but Dortmund scored three back-to back-goals to earn a draw at Signal Iduna Park.

The tie between Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund is going to be interesting as both sides can secure their qualification in the next round with a win in this match. As per BigPesa, the home side are the favourites to win this tie, with odds of 1.49 in favour of the result.

Last meeting between these two sides-

The last meeting between these two sides ended in a goalless draw at Signal Iduna Park. Borussia Dortmund showed utter dominance in that match. However, Borussia Dortmund could not secure a win in that match due to some brilliant saves from Marc Andre ter Stegen.

Now, both sides will be desperate to secure all three points from the reverse fixture at Camp Nou on Wednesday. Based on the overall history, the hosts will be the favourites to win, with odds of 1.49 favouring them. BigPesa adds that a draw is valued at 4.1, while a win for the visitors is valued at 4.9.

Will Barcelona win or is another draw expected?

Barcelona are currently at the top of the table in Group F, with eight points from four matches so far. On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund are just one point behind the Catalan giants. Inter Milan are at the third position, with four points and they will face Slavia Praha in this game-week.

So, a lot of changes can still take place in this group following the results of these matches. Barcelona will miss their star centre-back Pique, as he is suspended from taking part in this match. Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet and Nelson Semedo are doubtful to take part as well, due to muscular injuries.

On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund will miss Jacob Bruun Larsen and Thomas Delaney due to injuries. Further, Paco Alcacer is also doubtful with a knee wound. So, it will be a challenge for both the managers to field a good starting line-up to secure qualification in the next round of this competition. Based on BigPesa’s odds, 2-1 is the most favoured score-line for this upcoming game.