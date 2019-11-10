Barcelona vs Celta Vigo - Match Preview and Betting Tips – La Liga 2019/20

Barcelona welcome Celta Vigo to the Camp Nou in the La Liga on Saturday evening, with Ernesto Valverde's side hoping to bounce back from a couple of negative results. The Blaugrana were beaten 3-1 at Levante last weekend, before being held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at home by Slavia Prague in the Champions League. Celta Vigo under their new boss will be hoping to gather all three points.

Barcelona’s season went from bad to worse, as they failed to score at home against Slavia Prague in the Champions League, to increase pressure on Ernesto Valverde. Many Barcelona fans would like to see him being sacked, exactly similar to what Celta Vigo did a few weeks ago. Despite all the issues, they are still top of the La Liga points table, heading into the match this weekend. Their home league record this term has been outstanding, as they have won all of their five league games at the Camp Nou, firing in 21 goals in the process.

That’s not exactly a good sign for struggling Celta, whose coaching switch was if anything overdue. Fran Escriba left the club in the relegation zone, with only nine points from twelve games so far this term. Despite being born in Catalonia and spending his entire playing career in Spain, this is actually Garcia’s first coaching assignment in the La Liga. Anything more than a point will be a bonus for Celta Vigo but it’ll be a very difficult task for a team that hasn’t won any of their last 17 away league games.

The home side are the clear favourites to win this tie, with odds of 1.18, based on BigPesa.

Last Meeting Between These Two Sides:

Last season, Both the teams won their respective home games, with Celta Vigo winning 2-0 after Goals from Iago Aspas and Maximiliano Gomez, while Barcelona emerged victorious at the Camp Nou, with goals from Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele in a 2-0 victory.

An easy win for Barca yet again?

It will certainly be a contest to watch out for this weekend, with Barcelona entering the pitch as firm favourites. With a slight dip in form and a couple of negative results, the confidence level at the Camp Nou could be a bit low. Celta Vigo, who have appointed a new manager and basically come into this game as underdogs with nothing to lose, could pick their chances.

Barcelona have shown that they can be sloppy at the back of this season and Celta Vigo will be looking to capitalize on defensive errors. Regardless, it looks like a mouth-watering fixture to watch out for this Saturday night. 2-0 is the most favoured score-line (8.2), as per the odds on BigPesa.