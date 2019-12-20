Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves - Match Preview and Betting Tips - La Liga 2019/20

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 20 Dec 2019, 12:20 IST SHARE

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Deportivo travel to the Camp Nou to take on Barcelona on Saturday, 21st December. The 14th placed Alaves will try to cause an upset by defeating the league leaders. Ernesto Valverde’s men currently sit on top of the La Liga table with 36 points having a better goal difference than second placed Real Madrid. The Catalan side have lost just two games in their last 23 matches in all competitions and will prove a very tough nut to crack for Deportivo.

With Valverde’s men eager to defend their La Liga title, the manager will be hoping for a clinical performance against the 14th placed opponents. However the 0-0 draw for Barcelona against Real Madrid meant they are winless in the last two games, amassing two draws in the process. With Zidane’s men breathing down their necks, Barca will be hoping that their little magician, Lionel Messi can deliver once again.

Further, Asier Garitano’s men are now winless in their last four matches in all competitions after their loss to Real Jaen. They have now lost three out of their last four matches, scoring just three goals in the process. Deportivo Alaves have scored just 18 goals this season in 17 La Liga matches. With an away game against Barcelona, goals are needed if they are to get any kind of result on the day. They will also hope to have their back-line as strong as possible, as they face the likes of Messi and Griezmann who have scored 43 goals this season in the league.

Based on the odds on BigPesa, the home side are the favourites to win this tie, with odds of 1.12 in their favour.

Last meeting between these two sides:

The previous meeting between these two sides was in the La Liga last season where Barcelona emerged 2-0 winners over Deportivo. Carles Alena opened the scoring for the Catalan side after a perfect cross by Sergio Roberto found him. Luiz Suarez scored the final goal of the game after he converted from the penalty spot following a VAR ruled penalty.

According to BigPesa, a win for the hosts is valued at 1.12, while a draw is valued at 6.4. On the other hand, a win for the visitors is valued at 14.0.

Can Barcelona keep their lead at the top?

After the 0-0 draw against Real Madrid, the battle at the top of the table is neck-to-neck with both Barcelona and Real level on points. However, Valverde’s men have a better goal difference. Over the years, Barcelona have turned the Camp Nou into a real fortress, meaning that anything but a routine home win will be a major surprise.

Advertisement

Despite that, any slip ups from Barcelona could prove massive for Real Madrid. Valverde’s men will be hoping to carry on the strong home form this season where they are still undefeated.

The odds on BigPesa suggest that there should be at least three goals in the game (4.0). However, the possibility of a fourth being scored is valued at 4.3.