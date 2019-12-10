Bayer Leverkusen vs Juventus - Match Preview and Betting Tips - Champions League 2019/20

Atletico Madrid v Bayer Leverkusen: Group D - UEFA Champions League

Football can be a hauntingly beautiful game, as it may be a lifeline to some and an unforgettable cess to others. The Group D of the UEFA Champions League is lingering along the fringes of such a beautiful tryst with the game. With Juventus already through to the next round, it is going to be a race between Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen to qualify for the next round.

With a point above Leverkusen and with a comparatively easier opponent on the horizon, Atletico is the most likely one to qualify. However, if Bayer Leverkusen can produce a shocking result and Atletico settles for anything less than a victory, the German stalwarts will sail through.

Leverkusen will be fresh from their victory against Schalke in a thrilling encounter, which will keep their spirits high. Juventus will have to cover a lot of ground after their first defeat of the season handed over to them by Lazio.

The home side are the favourites to win this tie, with odds of 1.96 in their favour on BigPesa.

Last meeting between these two sides:

The two sides haven’t met too often in Europe’s top club competition. The last three encounters were spread across a long span of almost 17 years. In the most recent match between these two sides, Juventus humbled Leverkusen in pompous fashion. Goals from Gonzalo Higuain, Bernardeschi and Ronaldo sank the German ship.

However, with Leverkusen’s recent hot form, Juventus will not have an easy run. With Lucas Holer, Paulinho and Mousa Diaby in scintillating shape, Juventus will have to be extremely cautious when they take on the desperate German side.

Since it is a must-win game for the hosts, the odds of 1.96 suggest a home-win on BigPesa. A win for Juve is valued at 3.25, while a draw is valued at 3.3.

Leverkusen will be desperate to win and go through?

The Bianconeri are the stronger side but anything is possible in football. Ronaldo and Higuain will be raring to make amends after the recent defeat to Lazio. However, Bayer Leverkusen have also been doing great of late and will look to hurt Juventus on the break.

If there is something that Leverkusen have in their ranks, it is blistering speed. With Juventus bragging about a hefty attacking squad, their defence may be questioned in the most tormenting ways by the likes of Mousa Diaby.

As per BigPesa, there should be a couple of goals in this match. The odds of 3.55 favour the same.