Bayer Leverkusen vs Juventus - Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips - Champions League 2019/20

Come this Wednesday, Bayer Leverkusen will host the Italian champions in the final group game of the UEFA Champions League. With an extremely tight race between the second and the third place, the German outfit will aim to field their full squad to ensure that they qualify for the next round.

Juventus, on the contrary, will target this match to shrug off their recent defeat to Lazio and bounce back with all their superiority in the games to follow.

The home side are the favourites to win, with odds of 1.96 in their favour on BigPesa. Besides that, a win for Juve is valued at 3.25, while a draw is valued at 3.3.

Team News:

Juventus:

The Old Lady don’t have any real fitness issues. They will be able to avail the services of all their players, with no suspensions either. Maurizio Sarri may resort to the experienced hands of Gianluigi Buffon over a soaring Wojciech Szczesny, as Bayer has a proclivity towards unleashing belters from a distance. The defence will most likely comprise of Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthias De Ligt and Alex Sandro. The midfield will feature the likes of Matuidi, Pjanic and Bentacur, propelled by the likes of Bernardeschi up ahead. Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala will spearhead the attacking force for Juventus.

The odds on BigPesa suggest that there should be a couple of goals in the game and the same is valued at 3.55.

Bayer Leverkusen:

Leverkusen will be able to field their full squad, as there are no major suspensions or injuries either. Lukáš Hrádecký will start under the woodwork. Their defence will feature the likes of Lars Bender, Aleksandar Dragovic, Sven Bender and Wendell. Their midfield will comprise of Julian Baumgartlinger, Charles Aránguiz, Karim Bellarabi, Kai Havertz and Leon Bailey. The attacking charge will be led by Lucas Alario, who has been exceptionally brilliant throughout the past few matches.

1-1 is the most favoured score-line, based on the odds (5.8) on BigPesa.

Starting XI:

Juventus: Gianluigi Buffon, Alex Sandro, Matthias De Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Danilo, Miralem Pjanic, Rodrigo Bentacur, Blaise Matuidi, Federico Bernardeschi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala.

Bayer Leverkusen: Lukáš Hrádecký, Lars Bender, Aleksandar Dragovic, Sven Bender, Wendell, Julian Baumgartlinger, Charles Aránguiz, Karim Bellarabi, Kai Havertz, Leon Bailey, Lucas Alario.