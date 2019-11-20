Bayer Leverkusen vs SC Freiburg Match Preview and Betting Tips – Bundesliga 2019/20

Atletico Madrid v Bayer Leverkusen: Group D - UEFA Champions League

In a cracker of a game on Saturday (November 23) Bayer Leverkusen will cross swords with SC Freiburg. The currently fourth-placed SC Freiburg will have to squeeze themselves against an upbeat Bayer Leverkusen.

SC Freiburg has played an amazing brand of football this season, and has racked up 21 points from 11 games. They are level with both RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich in terms of points, but are sitting at the fourth place because of an inferior goal difference.

On the other hand, Bayer Leverkusen started their season on a great note, with four wins and a draw in the first six matches. But things went downhill from there, and Peter Bosz’s side is currently struggling in the eighth place.

Last Meeting between the sides

When Bayer Leverkusen last met SC Freiburg in March this year, things weren’t too tough for Peter Bosz’s team. Charles Aranguiz gave the hosts and early lead, while a second-half goal from Leon Bailey sealed all three points for Leverkusen.

Leverkusen favourites after gaining confidence lately

Freiburg might have been in good form this season, but Leverkusen has confidence on their side after beating VfL Wolfsburg in the last game. Given that the match will be played at the BayArena, they are the favourites to win the game.

A victory for Leverkusen is trading at 1.44 on Bigpesa, whereas a win for the visitors is trading 5.4. Trading at 4.2, a draw is a more plausible option than SC Freiburg getting all three points.

Two competent attacking units likely to fire

Both SC Freiburg and Bayer Leverkusen have been decent in front of goal. Though Christian Streich’s attackers might not have been as lethal as Bayern Munich or RB Leipzig’s attackers, but they still have managed to bag 20 goals. Bayer Leverkusen has found the back of the net 17 times.

Hence, goals are expected on Saturday. The goal range of 2-3 is trading at the most popular option and is trading at 2.1. The goal range of 4-5 is narrowly behind it, and is trading at 2.9. Chances over 3 goals are trading at 1.7, whereas fewer than 3 goals are trading at 1.89.

