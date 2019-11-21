Bayer Leverkusen vs SC Freiburg – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – 2019/20 Bundesliga

Football Betting FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 21 Nov 2019, 17:19 IST SHARE

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v FK Krasnodar - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: Second Leg

The teams who will go head-to-head at the BayArena in Leverkusen on Saturday (November 23) have common ambitions. Both teams want to qualify for European competitions. While Bayer Leverkusen is playing in the UEFA Champions League this season, SC Freiburg is in a position to do the same next season.

After a humble finish last season, Christian Streich’s team has done great work this year. With six wins in 11 games, they have amassed 21 points. Currently sitting at fourth place, they have a golden opportunity to possibly go second.

On the other hand, Bayer Leverkusen might not be a part of European competitions next year if they do not improve their performances. With 18 points from 11 games, they are currently sitting in the eighth place.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. Bayer Leverkusen-

Lukas Hradecky became a part of history last week, when Finland qualified for the UEFA Euro for the first time in history. It is now time for him to achieve great things for his club. Leverkusen have conceded 15 goals so far. A clean sheet from Hradecky is trading at 5 on Bigpesa.

Peter Bosz is expected to play out a 4-2-3-1 formation. The four-man defence is expected to be feature Jonathan Tah, Mitchell Wieser, Wendell and Sven Bender. Charles Aranguiz and Kerem Demirbay are expected to operate as central defensive midfielders.

The attacking midfield is expected to be comprised of Kai Havertz, Karim Bellarabi and Kevin Volland. Argentine striker Lucas Alario is expected to be the lone man up front, with Leon Bailey providing an alternative.

Bayer Leverkusen to score two goals is trading at 3.1, whereas Bosz’s team to net more than three times is trading at 2.18. The hosts to win either half is trading at 1.26, whereas Volland & Co. to win both the halves is trading at 3.35.

Advertisement

2. SC Freiburg-

Christian Streich is expected to play Dutch keeper Mark Flekken under the goal against Bayer Leverkusen. Freiburg have been solid in defense so far. A clean sheet against Leverkusen is trading at 6.6

Streich is expected to play out a 3-4-3 formation. The three-man defence is expected to be comprised of Philipp Leinhart, Dominique Heintz and Robin Koch.

The midfield line-up is expected to be comprised of Christian Gunter, Mike Frantz, Nicolas Hofler and Jonathan Schmidt. The attacking trio is expected to be comprised of Lucas Holer, Nils Petersen and Vincenzo Grifo.

SC Freiburg to win either half is trading at 2.9, whereas Streich’s boys to win both halves is trading at 3.35. Petersen & Co. to get goals in both halves is trading at 5.

Predicted lineups:

Bayer Leverkusen – Lukas Hradecky, Jonathan Tah, Mitchell Wieser, Wendell, Sven Bender, Charles Aranguiz, Kerem Demirbay, Kai Havertz, Karim Bellarabi, Kevin Volland, Lucas Alario.

SC Freiburg – Mark Flekken, Philipp Leinhart, Dominique Heintz, Robin Koch, Christian Gunter, Mike Frantz, Nicolas Hofler, Jonathan Schmidt, Lucas Holer, Nils Petersen, Vincenzo Grifo.

Checkout the odds at BigPesa.