Bayern Munich vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips - Champions League 2019/20

Bayern Munich will face Tottenham Hotspur at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday in the last match of the group stage in the Champions League. The match holds no such importance for both these sides as they have already qualified for the next round. Bayern Munich are sitting at the top of the table in Group B with five wins in five matches so far. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur are just behind with ten points from the same number of matches.

Bayern Munich are struggling for form in the Bundesliga recently and have lost consecutively against Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbladch. The situation is completely different for Tottenham Hotspur. They have won all their matches except the match against Manchester United, since the arrival of Jose Mourinho as their new manager.

According to BigPesa, the champions of Germany are the favourites to win this match. Odds of 1.42 are in the favour of a Bayern win. A draw is valued at 4.4, while a win for the English giants is valued at 5.4.

Team News:

Bayern Munich:

There is a huge pressure on the new manager of Bayern Munich, Hans-Dieter Flick after two consecutive defeats. He has won the first four matches after his arrival. Now, he would like to get back to winning ways against Tottenham. Players like Phillipe Coutinho, Ivan Perisic, Benjamin Pavard, Serge Gnabry and Javi Martinez were on the bench against Borussia Monchengladbladch.

The manager will certainly like to use all of them against Spurs on Wednesday. Corentin Tolisso picked up an injury in the match against Borussia Monchengladbladch. He might not be able to play against Tottenham Hotspur in the midweek.

The odds on BigPesa suggest that there should be three goals in the game, with the possibility valued at 4.1 The possibility of a fourth goal is valued at 4.3.

Tottenham Hotspur :

Jose Mourinho would like to give rest to a few key players in this match, as the result will not matter. Harry Kane and Sergie Aurier picked up a slight knock in the match against Burnley in the Premier League. So, they might not be risked against Bayern Munich. Troy Parrott might come into the starting lineup in place of Harry Kane. Christian Eriksen, Oliver Skipp, Ryan Sessegnon, Giovani Lo Celso and Danny Rose were on the bench against Burnley. All of them have a chance to start in the mid-week contest of the Champions League against Bayern Munich.

The most favoured score-line is 2-1, with odds of 7.6 in its favour on BigPesa.

Predicted Lineups :

Bayern Munich : (4-3-3)

Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, Jerome Boateng, Javi Martinez, Benjamin Pavard; Leon Goretzka, Thiago Alcantara, Ivan Perisic, Phillipe Coutinho, Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry.

Tottenham Hotspur : (4-2-3-1)

Paulo Gazzaniga; Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld, Davidson Sanchez, Ryan Sessegnon, Oliver Skipp, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Giovani Lo Celso, Lucas Moura, Troy Parrott.