Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Match Preview and Betting Tips - Bundesliga 2019/20

Bayern Munich will lock horns against Werder Bremen on Saturday at the Allianz Arena in the Bundesliga. However, Bayern are not looking in a good position in their domestic league at this point of time. They have faced back-to-back defeats against Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbladch. Now they are at the seventh position in the League table with 24 points in 14 matches so far. They are seven points behind the table toppers Borussia Monchengladbach. One more bad result at this moment can prove to be critical for Bayern Munich if they want to come back into the title race.

On the other hand, Werder Bremen are at the 13th position in the League table with 15 points in 14 matches so far. Werder Bremen came back to winning ways against Wolfsburg, after backing two consecutive defeats against Bayer Leverkusen and Schalke. In these circumstances, Werder Bremen would like to snatch one crucial point in the tough away fixture against Bayern Munich.

Last Meeting Between These Two Sides:

Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen in DFB Pokal Cup semi-final by a margin of 3-2 at Bremen. However, they were victorious with an aggregate scoreline of 5-2. On the other hand, Bayern Munich also won against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga in both the fixtures last term.

Bayern Munich Getting Back To Winning Ways?

Bayern Munich are expected to back to winning ways in the Bundesliga against Werder Bremen. The manager might rest a few of their key players against Tottenham in the dead-rubber match of the Champions League group stage. A win in this match will certainly provide the much needed confidence to Bayern Munich.

On the other hand, Werder Bremen will certainly come at the Allianz Arena to secure some points. However, it will be tough for them to stop Bayern Munich at home, considering the squad depth of their opponents.

