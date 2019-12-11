Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips - Bundesliga 2019/20

Bayern Munich’s long-held monopoly in the Bundesliga looks to be under a considerable amount of threat this season. They Bavarian giants are going through a crisis and had to make the decision to part ways with the manager Niko Kovac already. However, their form has hardly improved after that, as the club currently sit seventh in the table trailing top of the table Borussia Monchengladbach by seven points.

The serial Bundesliga winners suffered their fourth loss in Bundesliga this season on Saturday night against Borussia Monchengladbach. They lost once again from a winning position and things don’t look promising at all at the Allianz Arena. It was thought that Hans-Dieter Flick would continue as the care-taker boss for the rest of the campaign, when Kovac was sacked. However, the board will certainly reconsider their plans with the dismal run of form.

Werder Bremen have been pretty poor this season as well and are languishing at the 14th position in the table, with just 14 points in 14 games. At home, Bayern should not ideally have too many problems to get a good result out of this game. Despite that, there is seemingly a lack of confidence among the players which is affecting their form.

Considering the odds on BigPesa, a win for the reigning champions of Germany is valued at 1.13. A draw is valued at 6.8, while a win for the visitors is valued at 12.0.

Team news

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have some key players unavailable due to injuries and that has certainly not helped their cause. Niklas Sule is not expected to feature again for them this season, following a cruciate ligament rupture. Without the star defender, Bayern have struggled defensively but must find a solution to deal with his absence this season.

Versatile French defender Lucas Hernandez is also a major absentee with injury but he could be backin training later this month. Youngster Fiete Arp is another absentee due to injuries. Corentin Tolisso had to withdraw from the last game in the 20th minute owing to an injury. He could also miss the game. Jerome Boateng also had to be taken off with injury and could miss this match. Javi Martinez will miss through suspension, as he was sent off in the game against Borussia Monchengladbach. 3-0 is the most favoured score-line, based on the odds on BigPesa.

Werder Bremen

Bremen will also miss some key personnel due to injuries. Among them, the biggest ones are in defence. One is experienced defender Omer Toprak, who is unlikely to feature this month. Skipper Niklas Moisander is another major miss for the Bundesliga side.

Kevin Möhwald, Fin Bartels, Josh Sargent and Niclas Füllkrug are all unlikely to be playing any part inthe game with injuries.The match is expected to produce at least four goals (4.3), based on the odds on BigPesa. However, the odds of having just three goals in the match is also very close by, which is valued at 4.4. The chances of having more than six goals is the best, as it is valued at 3.55.

Predicted lineups

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1)

Manuel Neuer; Josua Kimmich, Benjamin Pavard, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Thiago Alcantara,

Leon Goretzka; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry; Robert Lewandowski

Werder Bremen (4-3-3)

Jiri Pavlenka; Theodor Gebre Selassie, Milos Veljkovic, Christian Groß, Ludwig Augustinsson; Philipp

Bargfrede, Maximilian Eggestein, Davy Klaassen; Leonardo Bittencourt, Yuya Osako, Milot Rashica