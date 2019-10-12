Belarus vs the Netherlands – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers

The Netherlands have improved massively since the giant dip after many legends retired. The next generation is now ready, and the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt are already dominating the football fraternity.

After reaching the finals of UEFA Nations League, Ronald Koeman’s men have done well in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers. Oranje has amassed nine points in four games so far, and they have scored 14 times in the process.

On Sunday (October 13), they will be taking on Belarus at the Borisov Arena in Barysaw. Mikhail Markhel’s team is not going through a good phase, and they have accumulated only three points over five games. They will need a positive result at Barysaw to bounce back in the competition.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both sides:

1. Netherlands

Ronald Koeman is likely to dish out a 4-3-3 formation against Belarus. Jasper Cillessen is likely to be deployed under the bar. A clean sheet from the Valencia man is trading at 1.44 on Bigpesa.com.

Denzel Dumfries, Virgil Van Dijk, Matthijs de Ligt and Daley Blind are expected to form the defence. The midfield is expected to comprise of Frenkie de Jong, Marten de Roon and Georginio Wijnaldum

Quincy Promes, Memphis Depay and Ryan Babel are expected to form the intimidating attacking lineup. The goal range of 2-3 is the most popular and is trading at 2.06. A 2-0 victory for the Netherlands is the most popular score as it is trading at 5.8. A score of 3-0 in favour of the Netherlands is trading at 6.2. Checkout the odds at BigPesa.

2. Belarus

Belarus’ head coach Mikhail Markhel is expected to play out a 4-1-4-1 formation. Alyaksandr Hutar is expected to be Belarus’ last line of defence. A Belarusian clean sheet is trading at 8.8.

The four-man defence is expected to be comprised of Dzyanis Palyakow, Syarhey Palitsevich, Alyaksandr Martynovich and Aleh Veratsila. Ivan Mayewski is expected to be the lone central defensive midfielder.

Ihar Stasevich, Stanislaw Drahun, Pavel Savitski and Yury Kavalyow are expected to be deployed ahead of him. Maksim Skavysh is expected to be the lone man up front. Belarus to score in both halves is trading at 11.

Predicted lineups:

Netherlands – Jasper Cillessen, Denzel Dumfries, Virgil Van Dijk, Matthijs de Ligt, Daley Blind, Frenkie de Jong, Marten de Roon, Georginio Wijnaldum, Quincy Promes, Memphis Depay, Ryan Babel.

Belarus – Alyaksandr Hutar, Dzyanis Palyakow, Syarhey Palitsevich, Alyaksandr Martynovich, Aleh Veratsila, Ihar Stasevich, Stanislaw Drahun, Pavel Savitski, Yury Kavalyow, Maksim Skavysh.

Checkout the odds at BigPesa.