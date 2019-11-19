Belgium vs Cyprus - Match Preview and Betting Tips – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualification

Belgium v Iceland - UEFA Nations League A

Many European giants have had an extremely impressive UEFA Euro 2020 qualification campaign, but two teams have stood out with their impeccable consistency – Belgium and Italy. The former has done justice to their ranking, and have played like the best team in the world.

Roberto Martinez’s side has won all of their nine games. In addition to that, they have scored 34 goals and have conceded only two. On Tuesday (November 19), they will take on Cyprus at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.

On the other hand, it is all but over for Cyprus. Ran Ben Shimon’s team has often pulled off spirited performances, but it was not enough to qualify from a strong group that features the likes of Russia, Belgium and Scotland. However, a victory against Belgium would mean a lot to them.

Last Meeting between the sides

Cyprus and Belgium last met in March, at The Pancyprian Gymnastic Association Stadium in Nicosia. Early goals from Eden Hazard and Michy Batshuayi helped Roberto Martinez’s side register a comfortable 2-0 victory.

Only one favourite on Tuesday

Given the form Belgium has shown, they are one of the prime favourites to win the trophy next summer. Hence, it is highly unexpected that Eden Hazard & Co. will lose a game against the 93rd ranked team in the world.

They are hence expected to win at Brussels and end their extraordinary campaign with 30 points on the board. A win for Belgium is trading at 1.02 on Bigpesa, whereas a victory for Cyprus is trading at 35. A draw is trading at 8.6.

Belgian attackers likely to pile up the goals

Cyprus’ defence has not been poor in this tournament. They have conceded 14 goals, second only to Belgium and Russia in Group I. But Belgian attackers are likely to be at their menacing best on Tuesday, and plenty of goals might be on the cards.

The goal range of 2-3 is the most popular, and is trading at 2.29. But the goal range of 4-5 is just behind it, and is trading at 2.65. Over 3 goals is trading at 1.46, whereas under 3 goals is trading at 2.29.

