Belgium vs San Marino Match Preview and Betting Tips – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualification

Belgium v Iceland - UEFA Nations League A

Any UEFA Euro qualification campaign offers some exquisite matches, which are unique for their reasons. Similarly, a match between Belgium and San Marino is far from any other football match. It is a match where the highest-ranked team faces the lowest-ranked team.

Belgium is currently sitting at the top of the Group I points table, with a one hundred per cent win record. That is not expected to change when the red devils will take on San Marino at the King Baudouin Stadium on Thursday (October 10).

Franco Varrella’s San Marino are yet to open their points tally, and it will be quite an achievement if they manage to do it against Belgium. However, given how La Serenissima has performed over the last six games, it seems too big an ask.

Last Meeting between the sides

The two sides last met in September of this year at the San Marino Stadium in Serravalle. Michy Batshuayi scored a brace while Nacer Chadli and Dries Mertens also found the back of the net in the 4-0 victory.

Only one favourite in a unique match

Belgium has scored 19 goals so far in the competition, while San Marino has conceded 28. Gulf in class doesn’t always matter in football, but here it is too big to ignore. Hence, a victory for Belgium is almost certain.

Roberto Martinez’s men to get all three points from Brussels is trading at 1.003 at Bigpesa. A San Marino victory, on the other hand, is trading at 35. A draw is trading at 14.

Belgian attack might break records on Thursday

Given how easily the Belgian attackers have scored and how casually the San Marino defenders have conceded in this tournament, those in Brussels can expect a goal-fest on Thursday.

The goal range of 7+ is very obviously the most popular and is trading at 1.57. The goal range of 4-5 is not too far either and is trading at 4.3. Over 6.5 goals are trading at 1.44, whereas under 6.5 goals is trading at 2.47.

