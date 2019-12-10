Benfica vs Zenit Match Preview and Betting Tips - Champions League 2019/20

10 Dec 2019

FC Zenit Saint Petersburg vs FC Dynamo Moscow - Russian Premier League

Zenit visits Benfica at Lisbon, knowing that a win will be enough for them to qualify for the latter rounds of the Champions league. Bruno Lago’s men have going through a healthy run of form, heading into this fixture. However, they cannot do much now in the competition, as the Europa League is already their predetermined destination.

Despite that, the Portuguese side will be fighting for a win over their Russian counter-part, on the back of an unbeaten streak since the first week of November. They thrashed Boavista in their latest encounter, slotting in four goals, which included a brace from Carlos Vinicius and individual strikes from Franco Cervi and Gabriel Appelt Pires.

On the other hand, Zenit have to deliver a crunching performance in their away game. They will want to secure the all-important points or at least a draw. They will hope for a Lyon defeat to Leipzig to qualify for the next round. The Russian outfit are also bulldozing opponents in their domestic league with Dynamo Moskva being the latest victim of it. Sardar Azmoun, Branislav Ivanovic and man in-form Artem Dzyuba all found the back of the net to seal a convincing 3-0 win, side by side boosting their spirit ahead of this clash.

BigPesa suggests that the hosts are the favourites to win this tie, with odds of 2.08 in their favour.

Last Meeting Between The Two Sides

Benfica felt the heat of the resilient attacking power of Zenit last time when these two met in Group G. Goals from Artem Dzyuba, an own goal from Ruben Dias and one from Sardar Azmoun sealed the deal in a 3-1 win. The only consolation goal from Benfica came from Raul De Tomas in the 85th minute in an evening where they had little things to cheer about.

Based on the odds on BigPesa, the home side should win this match, with odds of 2.08 suggesting a win for Benfica. A win for the visitors is valued at 3.0, while a draw is valued at 3.25.

Zenit to defy the odds and progress?

All odds are on Zenit to register their name in the round-of-16 draw, to be held on the 16th of December. They are most likely to qualify along with RB Leipzig, if they can beat Benfica. Even a Lyon win can’t stop them from progressing due to their head-to-head record then. Only a defeat and the French side clinching a victory could spoil the party for Sergi Semak and his boys. So, they need to be at their prime best to deter any possible negative outcome.

All of these also means that Benfica will play this fixture more open-mindedly and give their best. They have little to worry about in this game for their intentions are only of the Europa League. Lago’s men will hope to secure a win and hopefully can deliver a solid performance.

The game is expected to have a couple of goals, with BigPesa favouring the same at odds of 3.45.