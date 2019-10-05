Borussia Monchengladbach vs Augsburg Predicted Line-ups and Betting Tips - Bundesliga 2019/20

An intense clash awaits in the Bundesliga, when Borussia Monchengladbach will host Augsburg FC at the Borussia-Park on Sunday. After their thumping 0-4 defeat in the Europa League against Austrian side Wolfsberger AC, Monchengladbach managed to turn the tables in the Bundesliga, courtesy of back-to-back victories against Fortuna Dusseldorf and Hoffenheim.

Marco Rose will now hope that his men will continue their great form in the Bundesliga, as their European form has been very poor. In the Europa League, they followed up the humiliating display against Wolfsberger with a 1-1 draw against Istanbul Basaksehir.

Meanwhile, Augsburg FC are winless in their last three away games in the Bundesliga and even at home, they suffered a heavy defeat against Bayer Leverkusen. Martin Schmidt is an experienced manager and he will hope that his men can turn it around against the Foals away from home. As per BigPesa, the home side is the favourite to win this one with odds of 1.47 in their favour.

Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach

Marco Rose has continuously used the 4-3-1-2 formation, with a flat midfield trio and a player in the hole to augment the midfield and attack. Breel Embolo mainly plays that role in his system as Alassane Plea and Marcus Thuram have formed a great French partnership upfront. Brazilian veteran forward Raffael may also start considering the overcrowding of fixtures.

In midfield, Florian Neuhaus is a very exciting prospect and the youngster has been in great form lately. While Zakaria and Christoph Kramer will add steel to the midfield and shield the backline. Oscar Wendt will add the much-needed experience in defence as he will be partnered by capable defenders like Matthias Ginter and Nico Elvedi. Rose may also opt for Patrick Herrmann on the right flank using his pace to trouble the Augsburg defenders.

Alassane Plea (1.74), Raffael (1.83), Marcus Thuram (1.88) and Breel Embolo (1.97) are the favourites to score for the hosts, as per BigPesa.

Augsburg FC

Martin Schmidt has a young bunch of players blending with some experienced stars like Stephan Lichtsteiner, Andre Hahn and Alfred Finnbogason. The Icelandic star forward will partner Florian Niederlechner upfront as Rani Khedira may line up alongside Marco Richter and Andre Hahn in a flat 4-4-2 formation.

Felix Uduokhai and Tin Jedvaj will be at the heart of the defence as Philipp Max and Lichtsteiner will provide width for the Bavarian outfit. Augsburg have struggled on both fronts as they have scored only seven goals and conceded 14 in six Bundesliga matches with only one win.

BigPesa adds that Alfred Finnbogason (2.55) is the favourite to score for the visitors in this fixture.

Predicted Line-ups

Borussia Monchengladbach: Sommer, Wendt, Elvedi, Ginter, Lainer, Neuhaus, Zakaria, Kramer, Embolo, Plea, Thuram.

Augsburg FC: Koubek, Max, Uduokhai, Jedvaj, Lichtsteiner, Khedira, Hahn, Richter, Moravek, Niederlechner, Finnbogason.

