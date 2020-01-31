Bournemouth v Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips - 1st Feb 2020

Bournemouth host Aston Villa in a relegation six-pointer

As Bournemouth take on Aston Villa in the Premier League, two sides in considerable danger of relegation prepare to go head to head and the relegation six-pointer is one of the games to look forward to this weekend.

Bournemouth v Aston Villa Preview

As Bournemouth prepare to host Aston Villa at the Vitality Stadium, the stakes could not be higher for the two sides as they aim to steer clear of the relegation zone. While Eddie Howe's side are currently 18th on the league table, the Villans are 2 points and 2 places above the Cherries and a victory would give them some much-needed breathing space, as they aim to cement their Premier League status.

Jack Grealish has been one of the standout players of the season and the Villa captain has led the club's charge almost single-handedly at times with a string of top drawer performances. Both sides are coming on the back of morale-boosting victories in their previous league encounters and it remains to be seen who comes out on top in the south coast.

Bournemouth v Aston Villa Head to Head

Bournemouth's first top-flight game was against Aston Villa at the Vitality Stadium, a game they lost 1-0 in August 2015 courtesy of a goal from Rudy Gestede. The Villains, however, have lost their last 2 Premier League games against Eddie Howe's side, with both defeats coming at Villa Park.

Only Crystal Palace (22) and Watford (21) have scored fewer league goals this season than Bournemouth. Additionally, only Norwich City (47) have conceded more league goals than Aston Villa (45) this season.

Dean Smith's side have the 18th best away record in the Premier League this season and have registered just 2 wins in their travels, whilst conceding more goals (24, level with Newcastle) than any other team in the division.

6 of the last 10 games involving Bournemouth have seen more than 2.5 goals being scored. Additionally, 7 of Aston Villa's games in that period have yielded over 2.5 goals.

Bournemouth v Aston Villa Prediction

As two sides in the foot of the league standings prepare for this relegation six-pointer, the game promises to be an exciting affair, with a handful of goals being scored. In a fixture like this, predicting a winner is not the easiest of tasks as games of his nature have produced unpredictable results over the years.

Bournemouth v Aston Villa Betting Tips

A scored draw could be on the cards, as both teams look to keep it tight at the back and get at least one point from the fixture. The two sides have struggled for clean sheets this season and the trend looks to continue this time around.

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Over

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

