Bournemouth vs Brighton Prediction and Betting Tips – 21st Jan’2020

Bournemouth host Brighton at the Vitality Stadium

Midweek Premier League action sees AFC Bournemouth host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Vitality Stadium as they find themselves in the thick of a relegation scrap.

Bournemouth vs Brighton Preview

Eddie Howe's side find themselves in 19th place in the Premier League standings and their misery was compounded further last weekend, as Norwich City registered a 1-0 victory against them in what was a relegation six-pointer.

The Seagulls, on the other hand, are just 3 points above the drop zone and will look to inflict another damaging victory against the Cherries, as they aim to extend their stay in the English top flight. Although the two sides are separated by just 5 points in the league standings, Graham Potter's side are expected to get a positive result as the home side are in a torrid run of form, with no wins in their last 5 league encounters.

Bournemouth v Brighton Head to Head

Only 2 of the last 10 meetings between the two sides have ended in a draw, with Bournemouth winning on 6 of those occasions. None of the last 10 meetings between the two sides have ended goalless, with at least 2 goals being scored in each of their last 10 encounters.

Brighton won the reverse fixture 2-0 in December 2019. Conversely, Bournemouth came out on top in the corresponding fixture last season, as a brace from David Brooks propelled the Cherries to a well deserved 2-0 victory.

Brighton, however, are aiming to complete the league double over Bournemouth for the first time since the 2007-08 season, when both sides were competing in the third tier of English football.

Bournemouth have scored just once in their last 5 league encounters and have failed to put the ball into the back of the net in over 400 minutes of football. Out of 91 teams in all of English football, Only Bournemouth, Tottenham Hotspur and Bristol Rovers are yet to score a league goal in 2020.

In the last 10 encounters between the two sides, on 5 occasions we have had either of the teams unable to find the back of the next. 5 of those 10 encounters also saw less than 3 goals being scored in them.

Bournemouth v Brighton Prediction

Bournemouth have not been efficient in front of goal recently and have scored just once in their past 5 Premier League encounters, a record that is sure to be a cause of concern for Eddie Howe. Since achieving promotion to the Premier League in 2015, the Cherries have scored goals freely but the new season has been a wake-up call for them, as most of their big hitters have misfired recently.

20 goals scored in 23 games is the worst tally of any team in the English top-flight his season, a damning stat that represents the home side's deficiencies in front of goal. Additionally, Bournemouth are currently placed 20th in the Premier League home table and for Eddie Howe’s to survive the relegation battle they have to improve their home form going forward.

Brighton will look to take advantage of the home side's poor form in front of their own hands but the game could be a close encounter, as the visitors’ struggles away from home this season is evident from their record of 2 wins in 11 Premier League away games. Additionally, only West Ham United (9), Watford (9) and Norwich City (5) have scored fewer league goals in their travels than Brighton (10).

Bournemouth vs Brighton Betting Tips

With both Bournemouth and Brighton struggling in the bottom 5, this encounter at the Vitality Stadium could prove to a crucial one as both teams try and make their way out of the relegation battle. Given that Bournemouth have scored the joint lowest number of goals this season, should tell us that expecting a goal-fest on Tuesday night might be a dream too far for the football-watching audience. The game is expected to be a tight affair, where a goal from either side could prove to the decisive moment of the match.

Tip 1 - Result: Brighton or Draw

Tip 2 - Both Teams to Score - No

Tip 3 - Goals Over/Under 2.5 - Under 2.5