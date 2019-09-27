Bournemouth vs West Ham - Match Preview and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

It will be a feisty mid-table battle in the Premier League when Bournemouth host West Ham United during the weekend, with both sides looking to secure three points and break into the top four of the league table. Despite a decent start to their Premier League campaign, Manuel Pellegrini's men are coming into this match, after suffering a thumping 0-4 loss against Oxford United in their EFL Cup fixture.

Many first-choice players did not feature in the game, but the starting eleven was decent enough to beat a League One outfit. Bournemouth also bowed out from the EFL Cup after losing 0-2 against Burton. The Cherries, like their weekend opponents, have had a decent start to their league campaign.

Therefore both teams will be looking to build on that momentum and get all three points from this fixture. BigPesa suggests that the home side is favourite to win this tie, with odds of 2.49 in their favour.

Last meeting between the two sides

The last meeting between both the sides in the Premier League saw Bournemouth finish with a 2-0 win. Goals from Callum Wilson and Josh King sealed the tie for them.

The Cherries did the double over the Hammers last season, with the away fixture ending in a 2-1 win for Eddie Howe's men.Wilson and Steve Cook getting got on the score-sheet as Marko Arnautovic's spot kick was the consolation goal for Pellegrini's men.

As per BigPesa, a win for the Londoners is placed at 2.75. A draw is placed at odds of 3.75, while a win for the home side is placed at 2.49.

Will Bournemouth secure a win yet again?

Bournemouth haven't been great at home this season and out of three games, have only beaten out-of-form Everton. They managed a 1-1 draw against Sheffield United, with the other game ending in a 1-3 loss to Manchester City.

On the other hand, West Ham United have recently won 2-0 against Manchester United. The Hammers will look to build on their good run of form in the Premier League. But the Hammers have struggled away from home with only one win in three games.

Players like Sebastien Haller and Andriy Yarmolenko in attack will have to take their chances, as Issa Diop and co. will look to step up their performance defensively, after their humiliating loss against Oxford.

It will be a tight battle with Callum Wilson (2.65) the favourite to score in this game, as per BigPesa. Sebastian Haller (2.75) is another player to watch out for, as he is quite sharp in front of goal. It will surely be an interesting match.