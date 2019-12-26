Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth - Match Preview and Betting Tips – 2019/20 Premier League

Brighton & Hove Albion v Sheffield United - Premier League

At the time of writing this, the points table of the 2019/20 Premier League states that the two teams who will lock horns on Saturday (December 28) at the Amex Stadium are 13th and 14th in the league. Having said that, both sets of fans would have different emotions prior to the game.

For Brighton & Hove Albion fans, it would be of contempt. Though a 13th place is not something to boast of, but given how narrowly they escaped relegation last season and the changes new manager Graham Potter has brought to this side, they will be happy at the moment.

For AFC Bournemouth, things will be extremely tense. The Cherries have done well consistently over the past few seasons, thanks to their manager Eddie Howe. But his tactics haven’t been fruitful this season, and a long injury list rubs salt to his wounds.

Last Meeting between the sides

Bournemouth had quite a game to remember when the sides last met in April of this year. The Cherries scored five goals in the game, and didn’t concede one. Dan Gosling, Ryan Fraser, David Brooks, Callum Wilson and Junior Stanislas chipped in with goals.

Brighton likely to get the better of out-of-form Cherries

Bournemouth might have surprised everyone with a win against Chelsea, but other than that, it has all been very rough for them. On the other hand, Brighton have pulled off great performances against Crystal Palace, Wolves and Arsenal recently.

Hence, the Seagulls are the favourites to win on Saturday. A win for Graham Potter’s side is trading at 1.77 on Bigpesa, whereas a win for Eddie Howe’s team is trading at 3.85. A draw is trading at 3.4.

Goal-shy attacks unlikely to score aplenty

Neither Brighton nor Bournemouth have been impressive in front of the goals this season. Brighton have managed to score only 21 goals so far, whereas Bournemouth has found the back of the net only 19 times. Only three teams have scored less goals than Bournemouth.

Hence, too many goals might not be on the cards for Saturday. Over 2.5 goals in the match is trading at 1.81, whereas under 2.5 goals is trading at 1.76. Both teams to score is trading at 1.73, whereas both teams not to score is trading at 1.84.

