Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – 2019/20 Premier League

Whether it is a match between the first and second placed teams or the nineteenth and twentieth placed teams, a game of football between two evenly-match sides is always a very entertaining one.

Hence, the neutrals are expected to be in line for an exciting game on Saturday (December 28), between two very evenly matched sides in AFC Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion. Things weren’t so even between them last season.

But Graham Potter has done a great job for the Seagulls this season, and a huge injury list has had its effect on Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth. But the Cherries will look to go for a victory with all they have, while Seagulls will try to sneak in the top half of the points table.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. Brighton & Hove Albion-

Brighton have conceded just 26 goals so far, with only Crystal Palace and Bournemouth being the teams outside top ten to have conceded fewer. Their first-choice keeper Mat Ryan is expected to play on Saturday. A clean sheet from Ryan is trading at 2.45 on Bigpesa.

Graham Potter is expected to stick to his tried and tested 4-3-3 formation. The four-man backline is expected to be comprised of Martin Montoya, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk and Dan Burn.

The midfield is expected to be comprised of Davy Propper, Dale Stephens and Aaron Mooy. Pascal Gross, Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard are expected to line up in attack.

Brighton to win either half is trading at 1.46, whereas the Seagulls to score in both the halves is trading at 2.85. Brighton to score one goal is trading at 2.65, whereas Graham Potter’s team to get a couple of goals is trading at 3.15.

2. AFC Bournemouth-

Having finally got his chance this year, Aaron Ramsdale has done well in goal for the Cherries. He is expected to be in goal on Saturday. A clean sheet from him is trading at 4.3.

Eddie Howe is expected to play out a 3-5-2 formation. The three-man defence is expected to be comprised of Simon Francis, Jack Simpson and Chris Mepham.

The midfield lineup is expected to be comprised of Jack Stacey, Steve Cook, Philip Billing, Jefferson Lerma and Ryan Fraser. Callum Wilson and the fit-again Joshua King are expected to pair up in attack.

AFC Bournemouth to score one goal is trading at 2.28, whereas Eddie Howe’s team failing to score is trading at 2.29. The Cherries to win either half is trading at 2.44, whereas Howe’s men to score in both halves is trading at 5.2.

Predicted lineups:

Brighton & Hove Albion – Mat Ryan, Martin Montoya, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Dan Burn, Davy Propper, Dale Stephens, Aaron Mooy, Pascal Gross, Neal Maupay, Leandro Trossard.

AFC Bournemouth – Aaron Ramsdale, Simon Francis, Jack Simpson, Chris Mepham, Jack Stacey, Steve Cook, Philip Billing, Jefferson Lerma, Ryan Fraser, Callum Wilson, Joshua King.