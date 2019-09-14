Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley- Match Preview and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

Arsenal FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Brighton & Hove Albion FC’s decision to sack Chris Hughton right after the end of 2018/19 season did not go down well with the fans. But a month into the 2019/20 edition of the Premier League, the seagulls are not that agitated.

Though their team is currently 16th in the points table, Graham Potter’s men have certainly shown signs that will spark hope. After a stunning 3-0 opening game victory against Watford, Brighton drew 1-1 against a strong West Ham United. Things were quiet for them since, but they will be looking to get their form back on Saturday.

Their opponents, Burnley, are sitting four places above them, by the virtue of goal difference. Sean Dyche’s men had a similar start to their campaign as Brighton, as they won 3-0 against Southampton. Two of their next three matches were against giants Liverpool and Arsenal.\

Last Meeting between the sides

Burnley and Brighton last faced each other in February, where the clarets registered a 3-1 victory. Chris Wood scored a brace while Ashley Barnes scored the third goal. Earlier in December 2018, Burnley won 1-0, courtesy a goal from James Tarkowski.

Few factors keep Brighton ahead

The two teams are extremely well-matched on paper and are also level on points. Except for the style of playing, there is not much to separate the two teams at this point.

But given the fact that Potter has a more attacking approach and the game will be played at the American Express Stadium, Brighton is favourites to get all three points. A Brighton win is trading at 2.15 on Bigpesa.com, whereas a Burnley win is trading at 3.65. These two teams are quite evenly matched so odds of 3.4 for the draw would be quite encouraging for the punters.

Not many goals expected on Saturday

A Sean Dyche team is known for its defence, and Graham Potter’s attack has failed to produce a single goal in the last two games. Hence, many goals are not expected this Saturday.

The goal range of 2-3 is the most popular and is trading at 2.01. The goal range of 4-6, is very unlikely, hence it is trading at 4.0. Over 2.5 goals are trading at 2.04, whereas under 2.5 goals is trading at 1.72.

Brighton’s attacking duo likely to be on the score sheet

Brighton’s lethal attacking duo, Glenn Murray and Neal Maupay are the likeliest goal-scorers of the match. A goal from either of the players is trading at 2.65 respectively. On the other hand, Ashley Barnes is most likely to score for Burnley as odds of him scoring are trading at 3.55.

