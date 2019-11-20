Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City Match Preview and Betting Tips – Premier League 2019/20

Don’t check your calendar if you haven’t been following Premier League recently and have just checked the points table. We are not living in 2015. However, many Leicester City fans are experiencing Déjà vu, as after their magical season in 2015/16, the Foxes are once again taking the Premier League by storm.

Brendan Rodgers has done an excellent job ever since he has been appointed as Leicester City’s manager. Many expected him to do well, but perhaps no one expected him to take Leicester City to the second place in points table. In addition to that, Leicester City has scored 29 goals so far, the most by any team in the competition.

The Foxes will face Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday (November 23) at the Amex Stadium. Under Graham Potter’s guidance, the revamped Brighton & Hove Albion are sitting in the 11th position. They have won three of their last five games, including a shock victory against Tottenham Hotspur.

Last Meeting between the sides

Leicester City last met Brighton in February 2019. Demarai Gray gave the hosts an early lead at the King Power Stadium, while Jamie Vardy doubled the cushion in the second half. Davy Propper pulled one back for the visitors, but that wasn’t enough to secure a point.

Leicester City unlikely to stop their dream run

The way Leicester City has been playing recently, it seems that only Liverpool and Manchester City might be able to stop them. Jamie Vardy &Co. might have already started thinking about being a contender for the title, and Brighton must not be too a big a hurdle in their way.

Hence, the Foxes are expected to get all three points on Saturday. A win for Rodgers’ side is trading at 2.12 on Bigpesa, whereas a win for the Seagulls is trading at 3.6. A draw is trading at 3.55.

Graham Potter’s solid defence likely to prevent a flurry of goals

Leicester City might have been ruthless attackingly so far, but Brighton is not known for conceding goals cheaply. Potter’s team has conceded 17 goals so far, the second least by any team from bottom ten. Hence, though goals are expected, Vardy & Co. might not get to enjoy a party.

The goal range of 2-3 is the most popular, and is trading at 2.04. The goal range of 0-1 is the second most popular option, and is trading at 3.85. Chances over 3 goals are trading at 2.43, whereas under 3 goals is trading at 1.52.

