Brighton & Hove Albion vs Sheffield United Match Preview and Betting Tips –2019/20 Premier League

Managers contribute a lot towards the culture and work ethic of a club, and the two clubs who will clash at the Amex Stadium on Saturday (December 21) will happily testify to that. Both Sheffield United and Brighton & Hove Albion possess a great manager at the helm.

Chris Wilder has done an amazing job for Sheffield United so far. After taking the team to the English top flight, he is now aiming for an European slot, and are currently in a suitable place. With 25 points from 17 games, the Blades are sitting at the 7th position.

On the other hand, Brighton might be 13th on the points table, but Graham Potter has completely changed their style of play. Given how they are playing at the moment, it will be surprising if Potter’s team doesn’t finish in the top half of the table at the end of the season.

Last Meeting between the sides

History will be made on Saturday at the Amex Stadium, because it will be the first time in history when Brighton & Hove Albion will take on Sheffield United. The last time the Blades were in the Premier League, the Seagulls were playing in lower leagues.

Brighton ahead because of splendid form

Sheffield United might be playing a terrific brand of football this season, but Potter’s boys have been highly impressive in the last few games. Just one week after a 2-2 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers, they managed to secure a point from their trip to Selhurst Park. Prior to the game against Wolves, they won against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Hence, they are the favourites to win on Saturday. A win for Graham Potter’s side is trading at 2.08 on Bigpesa, whereas a win for Chris Wilder’s boys is trading at 3.2. A draw is trading at 3.05.

Not too many goals expected

Sheffield United is not the most attacking side of Premier League, and have scored the least number of goals by a top eight side. However, they have a great defence to boast of. Brighton’s defence might not be as good, but their attackers have done a decent job in the past few games.

Hence, a closely-fought games with not too many goals is expected. Over 2.5 goals is trading at 2 on Bigpesa, whereas under 2.5 goals is trading at 1.61. Both teams to score is trading at 1.79, whereas both teams not to score is trading at 1.78.